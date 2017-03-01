Leitrim deaths - March 1, 2017 evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the Co Leitrim area:

Margaret (Peggy) Reilly (née Hackett), Keelagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim

Margaret Reilly died February 27th peacefully in the loving care of the Matron and staff of Arus Carolan, Mohill, predeceased by her beloved husband Bernard, dearest mother of Gerard, Patricia, Helen, Marie and Pauric. Funeral Mass on Thursday 2nd at 12pm in St Joseph’s Church, Cloonturk with burial afterwards in Mohill Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, Arus Carolan. House private on Wednesday.

Pat McGovern, Gub, Glangevlin, Co Cavan

Pat McGovern, Chatteris, Cambridge and formerly Gub Cottage, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Peacefully in Chatteris, Cambridge on Friday 17th February 2017. Deeply missed by his loving wife Linda, daughter Katie, son Michael, brothers Hugh, England, Francie, Leitrim Village, Joe, Blacklion, sisters Mary, Blacklion, Marian, Blacklion and Kathleen Emmo, Blacklion, extended family and friends. Memorial Mass at St. Peter and St. Paul's Church, Chatteris on Friday, March 3 at 3.30pm. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan on Sunday, March 5 for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, March 8 at 12 noon with burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Florence Moran, Blackfallow, Knockvicar, Co Roscommon

Suddenly, in the loving care of the staff at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Sadly missed by her sister Nan, sister-in-law Nora, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home Ballyfarnon on Wednesday evening, March 1 from 7-9pm. Removal on Thursday morning, March 2 to St. Patrick’s Church, Crossna, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kileenan Cemetery.

Tommy Kellegher, Miskawn, Aughnasheelin, Co Leitrim

Tommy Kellegher died in Detroit, Michigan, U.S.A. Sadly missed by his brother Liam, sisters Peggy McHugh (Longford) and Mary Nolan (Drumshanbo), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends. Reposing in St. Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin on Friday, March 3 from 5 to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, March 4 at 12 noon, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Paddy McCrann, Mount Ida, Cloone, Co Leitrim



The death has occured of Paddy McCrann, Mount Ida, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford. Remains reposing at Laurel Lodge Chapel, Longford on Thursday 2nd from 2.30 to 5.30pm with removal to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cloone at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, March 3 at 3pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please, donations in lieu to the Dementia Unit, Laurel Lodge Nursing Home. Longford c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone.

May they rest in peace.