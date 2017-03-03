Leitrim deaths - March 3, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Co Leitrim area:

Sheila Walsh (née White), Ballymacadam, Cahir, Co Tipperary / Knockvicar, Co Roscommon



Sheila (suddenly) wife of the late Pat, will be very sadly missed by her loving sons Edmond and Francis, daughter Patricia, brothers Joe and Frank, sisters Miriam and Jenny, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home today, Friday evening from 3pm to 6pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Saturday morning for Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

Mary McQuaid (née Gallagher), Deerpark, Boyle, Co Roscommon



Peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle and surrounded by her devoted family. Beloved wife of the late Seán Mc Quaid (Haulage Contractor) and predeceased by her son-in-law Esmonde Kelly, grandsons Seán, Thomas and Noel. Deeply and lovingly regretted by her loving sons Tom, Joseph, Camillus and Paul, daughters Margaret and Ann, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Theresa, Barbara, Maureen and Martina, extended family, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. Reposing at her home in Deerpark on Friday afternoon from 4pm until 9pm. Removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle on Saturday morning for Mass of Christian Burial at 12pm. Interment afterwards in Ardcarne Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to " Patient Comfort Fund" Drumderrig Nursing Home. House private on Saturday morning please.

Pat McGovern, Gub, Glangevlin, Co Cavan

Pat McGovern, Chatteris, Cambridge and formerly Gub Cottage, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Peacefully in Chatteris, Cambridge on Friday 17th February 2017. Memorial Mass at St. Peter and St. Paul's Church, Chatteris on Friday, March 3 at 3.30pm. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan on Sunday, March 5 for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, March 8 at 12 noon with burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Tommy Kellegher, Miskawn, Aughnasheelin, Co Leitrim

Tommy Kellegher died in Detroit, Michigan, U.S.A. Sadly missed by his brother Liam, sisters Peggy McHugh (Longford) and Mary Nolan (Drumshanbo), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends. Reposing in St. Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin on Friday, March 3 from 5 to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, March 4 at 12 noon, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Paddy McCrann, Mount Ida, Cloone, Co Leitrim

The death has occured of Paddy McCrann, Mount Ida, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford. Funeral Mass today, Friday, March 3 at 3pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please, donations in lieu to the Dementia Unit, Laurel Lodge Nursing Home. Longford c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone.

Terence McDermott, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal

Peacefully at the Rock Nursing Unit, Ballyshannon and formerly of East Rock, Ballyshannon. Mass of the Resurrection at St Joseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon today, Friday morning at 11am with interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to The Rock Nursing Unit Patient’s Comfort Fund c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon.

May they rest in peace.