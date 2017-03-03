Leitrim deaths - March 3, 2016 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the Co Leitrim area:

Josie McManus (née Hughes), Derryhooley, Derrylin, Co Fermanagh



Josie McManus died peacefully on Thursday 2nd March 2017 in her 95th year. Remains reposing at her home until removal on Saturday evening, March 4 at 6.30pm to arrive for 7pm at St Mary’s Church, Teemore. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons Gene, Malachy, daughter Pam (Brady), brother Dominic and sister Roisin.

Rosaleen Maguire (née Gilroy), Drumshimuck, Derrylin, Co Fermanagh



Rosaleen, widow of Conor and sister of the late Matt, Mary Anne, Eddie, Paddy, Martha, Katie, John James and Sr Fidelma RIP. Remains reposing at her home, Drumshimuck, until removal this Friday evening, March 3 at 6.30pm to arrive for 7pm at St Mary’s Church, Teemore. Funeral Mass on Saturday, March 4 at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sister in law Sheila, nieces, nephews and extended family circle.

Sheila Walsh (née White), Ballymacadam, Cahir, Co Tipperary / Knockvicar, Co Roscommon

Sheila (suddenly) wife of the late Pat, will be very sadly missed by her loving sons Edmond and Francis, daughter Patricia, brothers Joe and Frank, sisters Miriam and Jenny, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home today, Friday evening, March 3 from 3 to 6pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Saturday morning, March 4 for Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

Mary McQuaid (née Gallagher), Deerpark, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle and surrounded by her devoted family. Beloved wife of the late Seán Mc Quaid (Haulage Contractor) and predeceased by her son-in-law Esmonde Kelly, grandsons Seán, Thomas and Noel. Deeply and lovingly regretted by her loving sons Tom, Joseph, Camillus and Paul, daughters Margaret and Ann, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Theresa, Barbara, Maureen and Martina, extended family, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. Reposing at her home in Deerpark on Friday afternoon, March 3 from 4 until 9pm. Removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle on Saturday morning, March 4 for Mass of Christian Burial at 12pm. Interment afterwards in Ardcarne Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to " Patient Comfort Fund" Drumderrig Nursing Home. House private on Saturday morning please.

Pat McGovern, Gub, Glangevlin, Co Cavan

Pat McGovern, Chatteris, Cambridge and formerly Gub Cottage, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Peacefully in Chatteris, Cambridge on Friday 17th February 2017. Memorial Mass at St. Peter and St. Paul's Church, Chatteris on Friday, March 3 at 3.30pm. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan on Sunday, March 5 for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, March 8 at 12 noon with burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Tommy Kellegher, Miskawn, Aughnasheelin, Co Leitrim

Tommy Kellegher died in Detroit, Michigan, U.S.A. Sadly missed by his brother Liam, sisters Peggy McHugh (Longford) and Mary Nolan (Drumshanbo), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends. Reposing in St. Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin on Friday, March 3 from 5 to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, March 4 at 12 noon, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

May they rest in peace.