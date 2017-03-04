Leitrim deaths - March 4, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Co Leitrim area:

Josie McManus (née Hughes), Derryhooley, Derrylin, Co Fermanagh

Josie McManus died peacefully on Thursday 2nd March 2017 in her 95th year. Remains reposing at her home until removal on Saturday evening, March 4 at 6.30pm to arrive for 7pm at St Mary’s Church, Teemore. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons Gene, Malachy, daughter Pam (Brady), brother Dominic and sister Roisin.

Rosaleen Maguire (née Gilroy), Drumshimuck, Derrylin, Co Fermanagh

Rosaleen, widow of Conor and sister of the late Matt, Mary Anne, Eddie, Paddy, Martha, Katie, John James and Sr Fidelma RIP. Funeral Mass on Saturday, March 4 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Teemore followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sister in law Sheila, nieces, nephews and extended family circle.

Sheila Walsh (née White), Ballymacadam, Cahir, Co Tipperary / Knockvicar, Co Roscommon

Sheila (suddenly) wife of the late Pat, will be very sadly missed by her loving sons Edmond and Francis, daughter Patricia, brothers Joe and Frank, sisters Miriam and Jenny, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Saturday morning, March 4 for Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

Mary McQuaid (née Gallagher), Deerpark, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle and surrounded by her devoted family. Beloved wife of the late Seán Mc Quaid (Haulage Contractor) and predeceased by her son-in-law Esmonde Kelly, grandsons Seán, Thomas and Noel. Deeply and lovingly regretted by her loving sons Tom, Joseph, Camillus and Paul, daughters Margaret and Ann, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Theresa, Barbara, Maureen and Martina, extended family, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. Removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle on Saturday morning, March 4 for Mass of Christian Burial at 12pm. Interment afterwards in Ardcarne Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to " Patient Comfort Fund" Drumderrig Nursing Home. House private on Saturday morning please.

Pat McGovern, Gub, Glangevlin, Co Cavan

Pat McGovern, Chatteris, Cambridge and formerly Gub Cottage, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Peacefully in Chatteris, Cambridge on Friday 17th February 2017. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan on Sunday, March 5 for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, March 8 at 12 noon with burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Tommy Kellegher, Miskawn, Aughnasheelin, Co Leitrim

Tommy Kellegher died in Detroit, Michigan, U.S.A. Sadly missed by his brother Liam, sisters Peggy McHugh (Longford) and Mary Nolan (Drumshanbo), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass on Saturday, March 4 at 12 noon in in St. Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Michael Masterson, Arva, Co Cavan

Michael, beloved husband of Rosemarie and loving father to Fiona and Caroline. Grandad to Caolan. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, brothers and extended family. Reposing today, Saturday, from 11am until 10pm. Removal on Sunday morning, March 5 to Coronea Church for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial in adjoining cemetery. House private on Sunday morning. Shuttle bus from Coronea Chapel on Saturday.

Freddie Easterbrook, Glebe House, Drumcong, Co Leitrim



Freddie Easterbrook, Glebe House, Drumeneigh, Drumcong, Carrick On Shannon, Co.Leitrim, Ex Leitrim County Council. Predeceased by his wife Nina, Sadly missed by his brother Robert, sister in law Hannah, niece, nephews, in-laws and extended family. Reposing at the family home Saturday, March 4, prayers at 7pm. House private Sunday please. Funeral service in St.Brigids Church of Ireland Kiltubrid Sunday at 3pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining Churchyard.

Caroline Moran, Drumrahill, Mohill, Co Leitrim



In the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of Mullingar General Hospital. Surrounded by her heartbroken family, her father Gerry, sisters Treacey O'Neill (Fenagh), Sharon Moran (Maynooth) and brothers Gerry (Limerick) and Gavin (Dublin). Reposing at the family residence in Drumrahill Saturday, March 4 from 2pm and from 1pm to 5pm on Sunday, March 5. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill to arrive at 7pm Sunday. Funeral Mass at 11am Monday, March 6 with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May they rest in peace.