Leitrim deaths - March 5, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Co Leitrim area:

Pat McGovern, Gub, Glangevlin, Co Cavan

Pat McGovern, Chatteris, Cambridge and formerly Gub Cottage, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Peacefully in Chatteris, Cambridge on Friday 17th February 2017. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan on Sunday, March 5 for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, March 8 at 12 noon with burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Michael Masterson, Arva, Co Cavan

Michael, beloved husband of Rosemarie and loving father to Fiona and Caroline. Grandad to Caolan. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, brothers and extended family. Removal on Sunday morning, March 5 to Coronea Church for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial in adjoining cemetery. House private on Sunday morning. Shuttle bus from Coronea Chapel on Saturday.

Freddie Easterbrook, Glebe House, Drumcong, Co Leitrim

Freddie Easterbrook, Glebe House, Drumeneigh, Drumcong, Carrick On Shannon, Co.Leitrim, Ex Leitrim County Council. Predeceased by his wife Nina, Sadly missed by his brother Robert, sister in law Hannah, niece, nephews, in-laws and extended family.House private Sunday please. Funeral service in St.Brigids Church of Ireland Kiltubrid today, Sunday at 3pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining Churchyard.

Caroline Moran, Drumrahill, Mohill, Co Leitrim

In the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of Mullingar General Hospital. Surrounded by her heartbroken family, her father Gerry, sisters Treacey O'Neill (Fenagh), Sharon Moran (Maynooth) and brothers Gerry (Limerick) and Gavin (Dublin). Reposing at the family residence in Drumrahill from 1pm to 5pm on Sunday, March 5. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill to arrive at 7pm Sunday. Funeral Mass at 11am Monday, March 6 with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Teresa Reynolds Tooman, Mohill, Co Leitrim



Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Teresa, beloved wife of the late Charlie and sister of the late Joe, Jim and Albert. Deeply regretted by her loving son Dermot, daughters Deirdre Matthews, Dympna Sorohan and Meave Dorrigan, daughter in law Monica, sons in law Gerry, Seamus and Albert, grandchildren Shane, Sinead, Aisling, Mark and Sophie, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home today, Sunday March 5 from 4 until 7pm. House private at all other times. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St. Michael`s Church Bornacoola for funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Gortlettragh Cemetery.

Edward Gibbons, Cornavad, Keshcarrigan, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim



Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his brothers Vincent and Richard. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridie (nee McGovern), his brother Tommy - John, sisters Emily, Rose and Mai, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at the family home today Sunday, March 5, from 5-10pm. Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Foxfield at 2pm on Monday, March 6. Burial afterwards to Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. House private Monday morning.

Ernest John (Johnny) Abbott, Druminchin, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim



Peacefully, at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ruby, daughters Holly Crowe (Dromod), Anna Graham (Derryhooley), sons-in-law, grandchildren Jennifer, Andrew and Hazel, sister Gladys, nephew, neighbours, and a large circle of friends. Resting at his home from 12 noon today Sunday, March 5. Funeral leaving his home Monday, March 6 at 1.30pm, arriving at Carrigallen Church of Ireland at 2pm for funeral service. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Carrigallen Day Care Centre c/o McGuckian Funeral Directors or any family member.

May they rest in peace.