The following death has occurred in the Co Leitrim area:

Mary Catherine McSharry, Rooskey, Rossinver, Co Leitrim



Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Reposing at Our Lady’s Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton today, Monday, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm with removal to St. Aidan’s Church, Ballaghmeehan to arrive for 7pm. Funeral Mass tomorrow, Tuesday, at 11am with burial afterwards in Rossinver New Cemetery. House private please.

May she rest in peace.