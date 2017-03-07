Leitrim deaths - March 7, 2017

The following death has occurred in the Co Leitrim area:

Mary Catherine McSharry, Rooskey, Rossinver, Co Leitrim

Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Funeral Mass today Tuesday, March 7 at 11am in St. Aidan’s Church, Ballaghmeehan with burial afterwards in Rossinver New Cemetery. House private please.

Mai McGreevy (née Carter) Ardlavagh, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon



Peacefully, in the loving care of her family at Castleturrin Nursing Home, Athenry. Mai (Relict of Brendan) deeply regretted by loving family, daughters Mary, Ann and Deirdre, sons Michael and Padraig, sister Joie, brothers Pat and Denis, daughters-in-law Lorraine and Geraldine, sons-in-law Diarmuid and Geoff, grandchildren, nieces, nephew, relatives and large circle of friends. Remains will be reposing today, Tuesday March 7 at Bradys Funeral Home, Elphin, from 3.30pm until 5.30pm. Removal to St Michael's Church, Drumlion, arriving at 7pm (via Ardlavagh). Funeral Mass on Wednesday, March 8 at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Drumlion Cemetery.

David (Dave) Scanlon, Gurteen, Co Sligo



The death has occurred suddenly, but peacefully, of David (Dave) Scanlon, Sale, Manchester. Much loved Dad to Claire and Jamie, Grandad to Louie, Maisy and Darcy, Son to Clare and the late John, brother of Madeline (O'Dowd), Elizabeth (Mc Loughlin), Christine (Mulligan) and the late Marie (Hill). David will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Requiem Mass to be celebrated at St. Joseph's Church, Sale on Friday, March 10 at 10am. Burial afterwards in Brooklands Cemetery.

May she rest in peace.

