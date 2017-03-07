Leitrim deaths - March 7, 2017 - evening update

The following death has occurred in the Co Leitrim area:

Mai McGreevy (née Carter), Ardlavagh, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon



March 6, 2017, peacefully, in the loving care of her family at Castleturrin Nursing Home, Athenry. Mai (Relict of Brendan) deeply regretted by loving family, daughters Mary, Ann and Deirdre, sons Michael and Padraig, sister Joie, brothers Pat and Denis, daughters-in-law Lorraine and Geraldine, sons-in-law Diarmuid and Geoff, grandchildren, nieces, nephew, relatives and large circle of friends. Remains will reposing Tuesday March 7 at Bradys Funeral Home, Elphin, from 3.30pm until 5.30pm. Removal to St Michael's Church, Drumlion, arriving at 7pm (via Ardlavagh). Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Drumlion Cemetery.

Mary Wynne, Sea Point, Rosses Point, Co Sligo / Boyle, Co Roscommon



And late of Thornhill, Sligo. Peacefully at the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin. Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon on Friday in St. Joseph's Church, Ballytivnan, Sligo. Burial follows in Assylin Cemetery, Boyle, Co. Roscommon.

Brendan Keville, Corduff, Aughamore, Co Leitrim / Sligo Town, Co Sligo



Brendan Keville, Corduff, Aughamore, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim, also 21 John Street Sligo, March 6, 2017 at St John’s Hospital, Sligo, husband of the late Ann Harn, deeply regretted by his brothers Michael John, and Bernard, sister Sr. Bernarda, relatives and friends. Reposing at St. John's Hospital Chapel Wednesday from 9am until 9.40am followed by removal to arrive at St Mary's Church, Annaduff for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

David (Dave) Scanlon, Gurteen, Co Sligo

The death has occurred suddenly, but peacefully, of David (Dave) Scanlon, Sale, Manchester. Much loved Dad to Claire and Jamie, Grandad to Louie, Maisy and Darcy, Son to Clare and the late John, brother of Madeline (O'Dowd), Elizabeth (McLoughlin), Christine (Mulligan) and the late Marie (Hill). David will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Requiem Mass to be celebrated at St. Joseph's Church, Sale on Friday, March 10 at 10am. Burial afterwards in Brooklands Cemetery.