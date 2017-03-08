Leitrim deaths - March 8, 2017

The following death has occurred in the Leitrim area:

Mai McGreevy (née Carter) Ardlavagh, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon

Peacefully, in the loving care of her family at Castleturrin Nursing Home, Athenry. Mai (Relict of Brendan) deeply regretted by loving family, daughters Mary, Ann and Deirdre, sons Michael and Padraig, sister Joie, brothers Pat and Denis, daughters-in-law Lorraine and Geraldine, sons-in-law Diarmuid and Geoff, grandchildren, nieces, nephew, relatives and large circle of friends. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, March 8 at 11.30am in St Michael's Church, Drumlion. Burial afterwards in Drumlion Cemetery.

David (Dave) Scanlon, Gurteen, Co Sligo

The death has occurred suddenly, but peacefully, of David (Dave) Scanlon, Sale, Manchester. Much loved Dad to Claire and Jamie, Grandad to Louie, Maisy and Darcy, Son to Clare and the late John, brother of Madeline (O'Dowd), Elizabeth (Mc Loughlin), Christine (Mulligan) and the late Marie (Hill). David will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Requiem Mass to be celebrated at St. Joseph's Church, Sale on Friday, March 10 at 10am. Burial afterwards in Brooklands Cemetery.

Sr. Assumpta Doherty, St. Catherine’s Convent, College Street, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal



Peacefully at Aras Mic Suighne Nursing Home, Laghey, Co. Donegal. Reposing at St. Catherine’s Convent, College Street, Ballyshannon on Wednesday, March 8 from 2-7pm strictly. Funeral Mass at the convent on Thursday morning, March 9 at 11am with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ballyshannon.

Brendan Keville Corduff, Aughamore, Co Leitrim



Brendan Keville, Corduff, Aughamore, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim, also 21 John Street Sligo, died on March 6 at St John’s Hospital, Sligo, husband of the late Ann Harn, deeply regretted by his brothers Michael John, and Bernard, sister Sr. Bernarda, relatives and friends. Reposing at St. John's Hospital Chapel today, Wednesday March 8 from 9am until 9.40am followed by removal to arrive at St Mary's Church, Annaduff for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Jim Clarke, Lowparks, Boyle, Co Roscommon



Peacefully, at his residence, sadly missed by his loving wife Nancy, son’s Jim, Paul, Greg, daughter Ann, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters in-law, brothers Paddy, Michael Joe, Sean T, and Jody, sisters Mary and Penelope, nephews, nieces, family and friends. Reposing at his residence on Thursday, March 9 from 4-8pm. Removal to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, for Mass of Christian burial on Friday, March 10 at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery. House private on Friday morning. No flowers please, donations in lieu to North West Hospice c/o Mahon's Funeral Directors or any family member.