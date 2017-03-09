Leitrim deaths - March 9, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Kathleen McCabe, Drumkielvy, Mohill, Co Leitrim / Mulhuddart, Co Dublin



The death has occurred of Kathleen McCabe late of Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 and formerly of Drumkielvy, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Monday 6th March, 2017 peacefully at The Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, Co. Dublin surrounded by her friends and relatives. Predeceased by her brother John McCabe, Drumkielvy, Mohill. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Remains reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Friday 10th March from 7pm - 8pm with funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill, on Saturday, March 11 at 10am. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

John McGowan, Cloonawillin, Kinlough, Co Leitrim



John McGowan, also known as John the Shoemaker of Cloonawillin, Kinlough, Co, Leitrim. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Reposing at his family home on Thursday from 4pm with Removal to St. Aidan’s Church, Kinlough for Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by Burial in the New Cemetery. A one-way system will operate, with all traffic going to the family home entering from the Manorhamilton/Kinlough Road at Park. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the North West Hospice, Sligo. House Private please on Friday morning.

David (Dave) Scanlon, Gurteen, Co Sligo

The death has occurred suddenly, but peacefully, of David (Dave) Scanlon, Sale, Manchester. Much loved Dad to Claire and Jamie, Grandad to Louie, Maisy and Darcy, Son to Clare and the late John, brother of Madeline (O'Dowd), Elizabeth (Mc Loughlin), Christine (Mulligan) and the late Marie (Hill). David will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Requiem Mass to be celebrated at St. Joseph's Church, Sale on Friday, March 10 at 10am. Burial afterwards in Brooklands Cemetery.

Sr. Assumpta Doherty, St. Catherine’s Convent, College Street, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal

Peacefully at Aras Mic Suighne Nursing Home, Laghey, Co. Donegal. Funeral Mass at the convent this morning, March 9 at 11am with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ballyshannon.

Brendan Keville Corduff, Aughamore, Co Leitrim

Brendan Keville, Corduff, Aughamore, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim, also 21 John Street Sligo, died on March 6 at St John’s Hospital, Sligo, husband of the late Ann Harn, deeply regretted by his brothers Michael John, and Bernard, sister Sr. Bernarda, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Annaduff today at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Jim Clarke, Lowparks, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Peacefully, at his residence, sadly missed by his loving wife Nancy, son’s Jim, Paul, Greg, daughter Ann, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters in-law, brothers Paddy, Michael Joe, Sean T, and Jody, sisters Mary and Penelope, nephews, nieces, family and friends. Reposing at his residence today, Thursday, March 9 from 4-8pm. Removal to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, for Mass of Christian burial on Friday, March 10 at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery. House private on Friday morning. No flowers please, donations in lieu to North West Hospice c/o Mahon's Funeral Directors or any family member.



