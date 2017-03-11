Deaths in Leitrim - March 11, 2017

The following deaths have been reported in the Leitrim area:

Wilbur Lang, 2 Drumbear Wood, Monaghan Town, Monaghan / Carrigallen, Leitrim



Wilbur Lang, 2 Drumbear Wood, Monaghan and formerly of Sessiagh, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Thursday 9th March 2017 (peacefully) at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of Helen and dear father of David, Eunice and Barbara. Sadly missed by his wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends. Thanksgiving Service for the life of Wilbur in Corlespratten Methodist Church tomorrow, today at 1pm followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 3.30pm.

Evelyn Harriet Lloyd, Annaghmore, Mohill, Leitrim



In the loving care of the staff of Arus Carolan, Mohill. In her 90th year. Predeceased by her brothers Percy, Harold, Benny, Willie and Raymond. Sadly missed by her sister Lil, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Arus Carolan tomorrow, Saturday, from 5.30pm to 7.30. Funeral Service Sunday in Farnaught at 2pm followed by burial in St James' Cemetery, Cloone.

Hugh Maguire, Gardenrath Rd., Kells, Meath / Tullaghan, Leitrim

An ex member of the Garda.Peacefully at St. Colmcille's Nursing Home, Kells. Sadly missed by his wife Breege, sons Hugh, Jim and Aidan, daughters Grainne and Anne, grandchildren, brother and sister, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home from 2pm to 8pm on Saturday. Removal on Sunday morning at 11.45am, arriving at St. Colmcille's Church for 12.15pm Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Colmcille's Cemetery.

Margaret McBarron (née McGovern), late of Main Street and Borim, Swanlinbar, Cavan



Peacefully at Breffni Care Nursing Home, Ballyconnell. Wife of the late Jim and mother of the late Marie. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Pearse, Seamus, Michael, daughters Assumpta and Phyllis, daughters-in-law Kathleen, Pauline and Fiona, sons-in-law Liam and Kilian, grandchildren, Sineád, Ruairí, Danny, Gemma, Fiona, Sean, Claire, Niamh, Orla, Nicola, Grace, James Conor, Ryan and Gavin, great-grandchildren Padraig, Dallan, Tommy and Leo, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Her remains are reposing at The Breffni Care Nursing Home, Ballyconnell, this Saturday from 4pm until 7pm with family time thereafter until removal at 7.30pm to arrive at Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar, at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 noon, with burial in Killaduff Cemetery.

Frank McKeon, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

Frank McKeon, March 8, 2017 Woodside,Carrick Road, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, and formerly of Lisacarn, Ballinmore, Co Leitrim. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home. Predeceased by his daughter Carmal; Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bernadette, daughters Ruth, Sheila, Olive, and son Alan, sons-in-law Niall, Liam, and William, daughter-in-law Tonita, his thirteen grandchildren, nieces,nephew, sister-in-law, extended family and a large circle of friends. Requiem Mass at 12 noon today, Saturday in St. Patrick's Church Drumshanbo followed by burial in Drumshanbo Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired, to The North West hospice care of M.J. Mc Loughlin Funeral Directors, Carrick On Shannon.

Ann Marie (Nancy) McDermott (née McAllister), Aughaboy, Ferbane, Co Offaly / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Ann Marie, better known as Nancy, she died on March 9, 2017, peacefully at Carthage Nursing Home, Mucklagh. Nancy is a native of Ballinamore Co. Leitrim and also late of Kilcormac. Nancy will be sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, sons Trevor, Brendan, Dermot, John, Garry and Norman, daughters Iris, Andrea, Tina and Annika, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sister, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal today, Saturday to St. Mary's Church, Ferbane for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcormac.

Kathleen McCabe, Drumkielvy, Mohill, Co Leitrim / Mulhuddart, Co Dublin

The death has occurred of Kathleen McCabe late of Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 and formerly of Drumkielvy, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Monday 6th March, 2017 peacefully at The Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, Co. Dublin surrounded by her friends and relatives. Predeceased by her brother John McCabe, Drumkielvy, Mohill. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill, today, Saturday, March 11 at 10am. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.



