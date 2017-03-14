Leitrim deaths - March 14, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Thomas Patrick (Tommy) Flynn, Carnault, Arigna, Co Roscommon

Peacefully (following an accident) in the loving care of the staff at I.C.U. Beaumont Hospital, Dublin and surrounded by his devoted wife and immediate family. Predeceased by his parents John-Martin and Margaret and brother Seán. Beloved husband of Anna and adored father of Aoife and Caoimhe. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, daughters, brother Michael, sister Marian, parents-in-law Noel and Bridie, brother-in-law Seamus, sisters-in law Nicola and Bernie, nephews, nieces, relatives, work colleagues in Eir, neighbours and his many friends. Reposing at his home in Carnault this evening, Tuesday from 7pm until 10pm and on Wednesday from 2pm until 9pm Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Arigna on Thursday morning, for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to ICU Beaumont Hospital. House private please, on Thursday morning.

Roseanne (Ann) Carty (née Costello), Rathfarnham, Co Dublin/Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Carty (nee Costello) Roseanne (Ann) (Rathfarnham and Carrick-on-Shannon) March 12, 2017, after a short illness, in St. James’ Hospital. Wife of the late Owen and will be sadly missed by her children Jacinta, Orlagh, Pearse, Justin, Eoin, John and Declan, sisters Rita and Kathleen, Clara Bartley, extended family, especially her grandchildren Jonathan, Jessica and Aisling, Karl and Max, Cormac and Eleanor, Sophie and Owen, Caoimhe, Hugo and Ciara, great-grandchildren Charlotte, Grace and Joseph, Bennett and Joliene; and Ralph. Removal on Wednesday (March 15th) to the Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham for 11.30am Funeral Mass followed by interment in Kilmashogue Cemetery. Ann requested donations to be made to SVP or the Simon Community in lieu of flowers.

Terence Roche, Gubaveeney, Blacklion, Co Cavan

Terence Roche, Gubaveeney, Blacklion, Co Cavan, peacefully, at The North West Hospice, Sligo on Saturday, March 11, 2017. Sadly missed by his sister Margaret McHugh, Barran, brother Jimmy, nephews Brian McHugh, Sligo, Paddy and Charlie, Barran, grandnephew, grandnieces, great-grandnephews and great-grandniece, extented family, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra this morning, Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private at all times.

May they all rest in peace.