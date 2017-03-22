Leitrim deaths - March 22, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Bernard (Brian) Harten, Tower Hamlet, Cavan Town / Arva, Co Cavan / Blackrock, Co Dublin



And late of Blackrock, Dublin and Bruce, Arva. Died 21/3/2017 peacefully in the loving care of the staff at John Sullivan Centre. Cavan. Sadly missed by his wife Agnes sons Kieran (Moate) and Eunan (Dublin), daughter Ita Shaughnessy,(Cavan) sister Anna (Stockport, England) brother John (Australia), his adored grandchildren Laura, Sinead, Ciara, Carolyn, Aoife, Ben and Ali, son-in-law Ger, daughter-in-law Susan, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Lakeland's Funeral Home, Dublin Rd., Cavan on Wednesday the 22nd from 3pm to 6pm followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coronea, Arva, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday 23rd at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

James Gordon, Manor, Tulsk, Co Roscommon



Suddenly at his home, in his 90th year. Beloved husband of the late Marian [Bodkin] and Annie [Gilleran]. He will be sadly missed by his sister-in-law Helen, nephews Thomas and Michael, reiatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown on Wednesday, March 22nd, from 6pm until 7.30pm followed by removal to the Church of S.s.Eithne and Fidelma, Tulsk to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, March 23 at 11.30a.m. Burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery.

Denis McMorrow, Windy Arbour, Dundrum, Co Dublin / Firhouse, Co Dublin / Dromahair, Co Leitrim

McMorrow, March 18, 2017, Denis, Windy Arbour, Dundrum formerly of Firhouse and Corratimore, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at St. Vincent’s Hospital after an illness bravely borne. Predeceased by his brothers John and Cathal and sister Rose. Survived by his wife Mary. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his son Aengus and his wife Donna, daughters Tara, her husband Donal, Denise her fiancée Gavin, Blaithin her partner Darren, his 10 adored grandchildren, his sisters Maureen (Devlin), Nora (Wallace), Joan (Hartigan) and brother Finian, brother-in-law, sister-in-law extended family, relatives and friends especially those in the Traditional Irish Music world. Reposing at his daughter Tara’s residence on Thursday afternoon from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Virgin Mary of the Miraculous Medal, Bird Avenue, arriving for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to Bohernabreena Cemetery.

Eamon Gunn, Milltown, Derrylin, Fermanagh

Eamon Gunn, Sunday, March 5, Enfield, London and formerly Milltown, Derrylin. Remains arriving for 7pm at St Ninnidh’s Church Derrylin this Wednesday. Funeral mass at 11am on Thursday followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.