Leitrim deaths - March 25, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Mary Thompson (née Greer) 'Sharon', Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim



Mary Thompson, ‘Sharon’, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim. Peacefully at Arus Breffni Nursing Unit, in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late George. Sadly missed by her son Harold, daughter Leslie, daughter in law Maureen, son in law Duncan, sister in law Ruth, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, family and friends. Reposing at Our Lady’s Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, today, Saturday evening from 6 - 8pm, with Funeral Service on Sunday at 3pm in Manorhamilton Methodist Church, followed by Burial in Cloonclare Parish Graveyard. House private and family flowers only please.

Joan Hernan (née Scott), Ballygar, Co Galway / Arva, Co Cavan

Joan Hernan (nee Scott), Ballygar, Co. Galway and formerly Arva, Co. Cavan, March 23, 2017, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon, (predeceased by her brother Robert and sister Violet), much loved wife of Michael (Mick) and dearly loved mother of Raymond, Robert, John and David, sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother Basil, sisters Joy, Faye, Maude and Mignone, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal today, Saturday afternoon for Funeral Service in St. Coman’s Church of Ireland, Roscommon, at 4pm with burial afterwards in Ballygar Graveyard. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Sacred Heart Hospital Comfort Fund.

Pat Kellegher, Drumany, Foxfield, Co Leitrim

Peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo. Ex. Leitrim County Council. Sadly missed by his wife of sixty years, Kathleen, his sister Bridie (Boston), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, friends and neighbours. Reposing at his home from 12 noon to 4pm today, Saturday. Removal to St.Mary's Church, Foxfield, at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30 am, followed by burial in the New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to North West Hospice. Please Note : One way system in place at house.

John Flanaghan, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

John FLanaghan, Annaghasna,Kilnagross, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim, and formerly of Rotherham, South Yorkshire, England. In the tender loving care of the doctors, nurses and palliative care team of The North West Hospice, Sligo. Loving husband of Pat and devoted father to Paul, his daughter in law Clare, loving grandfather to Christopher and Rebecca. Sadly missed by his Relatives and a large circle of friends. Requiem Mass on Saturday in St. Patrick 's church, Gowel at 12 noon with burial in Kiltoghert new cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to The North West Hospice.



Patricia (Patsy) Lennon (née Eames), Rossinver, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Patsy Lennon. Former Postmistress, Rossinver, Co. Leitrim March 22, 2017. Peacefully. Surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff at The North West Hospice Sligo. In her 88th year Loving wife of Ben for 64 years and much loved mother of John, Maurice, Brian and David. Also sadly missed by her sister Dymphna, daughters-in-law, grandchildern, great-grandchildern, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and friends. R.I.P Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel Manorhamilton Co Leitrim from 4.30pm to 6.30pm today, Friday. Followed by removal to St Aidan's Church Ballaghmeehan, Rossinver, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass Saturday at 11am. Followed by Interment in Rossinver Cemetery. House Private. No flowers please. Donations if so desired to the North West Hospice.

Margaret Kehir, Castleknock, Co Dublin / Moyne, Co Longford

Kehir (Nee Cosgrove), (Castleknock, Dublin 15 and formerly of Moyne, Co Longford) March 22, 2017 (suddenly) Margaret, beloved wife of James and dear mother of Grace, Louise and Mark and sister of James, Philip and Bridget. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal to St. Brigid’s Church, Blanchardstown on Saturday morning, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Rathmoyle Cemetery, Kilmurray, Co Roscommon arriving at 2.30pm (approx). House private please.

May they all rest in peace.