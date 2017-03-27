Leitrim deaths - March 27, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Peter Earley, Hillcrest Grove, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

Peter Earley, Hillcrest Grove, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. Formerly of Dowra Road, Drumshanbo and originally of Eden, Dowra, Co Leitrim. Died March 25th, 2017 at Sligo General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his wife Mary, daughter Carol, Son-in-law John, Grandaughter Anna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral mass at 12 noon today, Monday March 27 following by burial in Drumshanbo New Cemetery. House Private Please.

Terence (Ted) Doherty, Ballivor, Co Meath / Co Cavan

Terence (Ted) Doherty - Ballivor, Co. Meath, formerly Arva, Co. Cavan - Friday, March 24, 2017 (peacefully) in the loving care of the team of St. Camillus Nursing Centre, Killucan, Co. Westmeath. Beloved husband of the late Mary Jo and dear father of Pat, Terence(deceased), Therese, Bernadette, Josephine and Terence. Ted will be sadly missed by his loving family, their spouses, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass in Church of St Columbanus, Ballivor, today, Monday, March 27, 2017, at 11am. Burial to follow in Coronea Cemetery, Co. Cavan, approx. 1.30pm. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to St. Camillus Nursing Centre, Killucan, Co. Westmeath.