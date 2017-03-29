Leitrim deaths, March 29, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Pat Ferguson, Straduffy, Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim

The Death has occurred of Pat Ferguson Straduffy Kiltyclogher Co Leitrim peacefully at University Hospital Sligo. Funeral Mass this monring, Wednesday 29th at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Kiltyclogher. Burial afterwards to Rossinver Cemetery.

Maureen Deneny (née Byrne) Co Mayo / Cloonfad, Co Roscommon

Peacefully in her family home. Predeceased by her husband Patrick (Pa). Deeply regretted by her son Seamus, daughters Mary & Cathy, daughter-in-law Katherine, son-in-law John Mullarkey, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours & friends. Funeral Mass this morning, Wednesday 29th at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Cloonfadwith the funeral proceeding to Ballyhaunis Cemetery.

Sr. Mary Bonaventure (Veronica) Quinn, Newry, Co Down / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim/ Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan

Sr. Mary Bonaventure (Veronica), St Clare’s Convent, Newry and late of Drumdiffer, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. Daughter of the late Bernard and Ellen, sister of the late Bernard, Cassie, Esther, Charles, Maureen, Christina, Josephine, Pat and John. Very deeply regretted by her loving sisters Annie (McHugh) New York, Lily (O’Neill) Killahurk, Carrigallen, Bernadette (Lynch) Spain, sister-in-law Betty (England), her very many devoted nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and her entire family circle. She will be sadly missed by all the Sisters of St Clare. Her remains will arrive at St Joseph’s Church, Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan at 6.30pm today Wednesday 29th. Requiem Mass on Thursday 30th at 1pm. Burial afterwards in nearby cemetery.