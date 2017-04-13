Deaths in Leitrim - April 13, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Bridgie Charles, Leckna, Cloone, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Bridgie Charles, Leckna, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, on Tuesday 11th April, 2017 peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital. Funeral arrangements later.

Mary Harte (née McGoldrick), Cloonlougher, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary Harte (nee McGoldrick), Cloonlougher, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Townamoyle, Manorhamilton. Peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Hughie, her sons Oliver, Declan, Brendan and Kevin, her daughters in law Hannah, Evelyn, Sarah and Danielle, her brother Sean (Johnny) McGoldrick (Cedar Drive, Sligo), her sisters Bernadette Wilmott (Kilmeedy, Co Limerick), Patricia Gilligan (Glenaniff, Rossinver), grandchildren Imogen, Lila, Kyle, Ella, Cian, Ciara, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.

Funeral Mass at St. Brigid’s Church, Killargue on Thursday at 12 noon followed by Burial in Cloonlougher Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Oncology Unit at Sligo University Hospital.

Maisie Dempsey (née Malone), Keadue East, Keadue, Roscommon

Maisie Dempsey née Malone, Keadue East, Keadue, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully in the tender care of the staff at the Plunkett Community Care Centre, Boyle and surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late John and predeceased by her brother Gerard, sisters Blondina (Mc Dermott) and Millie (Fallon). Sadly missed by her loving brothers Aidan Malone and Gabriel Malone, brother-in-law Pat (England), sisters-in-law Breege and Chris, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at her home Keadue East, on Thursday evening from 3.00 o’clock until 9.00 o’clock and on Friday from 3.00 o’clock until 6.00 o’clock. Removal on Friday evening to the Church of the Nativity of the B. V. M. Keadue, arriving 8.00 o’clock. Funeral Liturgy on Saturday morning at 11.00 o’clock. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery. Mass of Christian Burial, for the repose of her soul, will be celebrated in Keadue Church on Monday evening at 8.00 o’clock

Mary Battles (née Dennis) Garrow, Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully at the residence of her son and daughter in-law Brian and Kathleen Battles, Grange, Four Mile House, Roscommon. Sadly missed by her loving family, seven daughters, five sons, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Margaret Breen, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at her residence at Garrow, Boyle on Wednesday. Arriving St. Joseph's Church, Boyle Holy Thursday at 1 o'clock for funeral liturgy. Funeral afterwards to Caldra Cemetery.