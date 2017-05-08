Deaths in the Leitrim area - Monday, May 8, 2017

Recent deaths in the Leitrim area:

Mary Donohue, Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon

The death has occurred of Mary Donohue (née Murphy), Cartron House, Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, on Sunday, May 7, 2017, peacefully, at home surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her parents J.J. and Kitty. Mary will be very sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Bernard, beloved sons Ben, John and Daniel, sisters Anna Marie, Eileen (Deehan) and LIz (Fletcher), aunts Ursula and Eileen, uncle Sean, cousin Tom, brothers-in-law Tommy and David, sisters-in-law Catriona and Marguerite, nieces, nephew, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home on Tuesday, May 9, from 2pm until 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to Brigid's Church, Dangan, arriving for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Poor Clare Sisters, Drumshanbo c/o Sr Judy.

Joe Flynn, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

Joseph (Joe) Flynn, St. Mary’s Close, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Former Principal of Carrick-on-Shannon Community School and former Chairman of Leitrim County Board on Saturday, May 6, 2017, peacefully, at the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin. Pre-deceased by his brother Nicholas and sister Patricia. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Nicholas, Cormac and Joseph, daughter Clodagh, daughters-in-law Lorraine and Sylvia, son-in-law David, grandchildren Orlaíth, Nicky, Sorcha, Béibhinn, Tadhg and Paídí, brother Gerard, sisters Mary, Joan and Noeleen, aunt (Bridie Tighe) sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home on Monday from 5pm until 9pm. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon on Tuesday to arrive for Mass of Christian Burial at 3pm with funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please; donations if so desired to St. Mary’s Conference, St. Vincent de Paul, Carrick-on-Shannon. House private at all other times please.

Philomena McNaboe, Moyne, Co. Longford

Philomena McNaboe, Drumury, Moyne, Co. Longford, Saturday, May 6, peacefully, at her residence. Deeply regretted by her sisters May and Margaret, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends. R.I.P.

Funeral Mass in St. Francis' Church, Moyne today, Monday at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on Sunday evening from 9 pm please.

Teresa O'Brien (née McCartin), Stradone, Co. Cavan / Newtowngore, Co. Leitrim

Teresa O'Brien (née McCartin), Behey, Stradone, Co. Cavan and formerly Newtowngore, Co Leitrim, suddenly in Spain on Monday, May 1, 2017, following a short illness. Dearly loved and loving wife of the late Tim, and adored mother of Niall, Shane, Gareth, Edel and Laura and mother-in-law of Eadaoin. Sadly missed by Edel's partner Andrew Burr, grandchildren Aisling, Roisin, Daire, Naoise and Abigail. Deeply regretted by her sister Mae McDevitt, brothers Joe and Tommy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday, May 8, at 11am at St. Dympna's Church, Upper Lavey . Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.