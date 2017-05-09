Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, May 9 - updated

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Luke Early, Main Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred of Luke Early, Funeral Director, Main Street, Mohill, Co. Leitrim peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, Tuesday, 9th of May, 2017.

Predeceased by his parents Luke and Margaret Early.Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Ann, loving sons; Alan and Paul, sisters; Marian and Carmel, mother-in-law; Peggy Moran (Drumshanbo), Aideen and Paul, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, his uncle; Danny McGourty, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at the family home on Wednesday (10th May) from 7.00pm to 10.00pm and on Thursday (11th May) from 5.00pm to 9.00pm. Funeral Mass on Friday in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill at 4.30pm followed by interment to the new cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Oncology Unit, Sligo University Hospital c/o Early Funeral Directors, Mohill. Family time outside of reposing hours please.

Mary Donohue, Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon

The death has occurred of Mary Donohue (née Murphy), Cartron House, Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, on Sunday, May 7, 2017, peacefully, at home surrounded by her family.

Predeceased by her parents J.J. and Kitty. Mary will be very sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Bernard, beloved sons Ben, John and Daniel, sisters Anna Marie, Eileen (Deehan) and LIz (Fletcher), aunts Ursula and Eileen, uncle Sean, cousin Tom, brothers-in-law Tommy and David, sisters-in-law Catriona and Marguerite, nieces, nephew, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home on Tuesday, May 9, from 2pm until 9pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning to Brigid's Church, Dangan, arriving for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Poor Clare Sisters, Drumshanbo c/o Sr Judy.

Margaret Fee, Rathmines, Co Dublin / Blacklion, Co Cavan



Margaret (Rathmines Dublin and formerly Leck, Blacklion Co. Cavan) 7th May 2017. Suddenly at home, beloved daughter of the late Phil and Margaret Fee, loving sister of Maura (Scally), Sheila (Harley), Pat, and Gabrielle (Byrne).

Very sadly missed by her brother and sisters, sister in-law Helen, brothers in-law, Paul, Brian and Joe, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral arrangements later.