Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, May 11, 2017

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Luke Early, Main Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Luke Early, Funeral Director, Main Street, Mohill, Co. Leitrim peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, Tuesday, 9th of May, 2017.

Predeceased by his parents Luke and Margaret Early.Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Ann, loving sons; Alan and Paul, sisters; Marian and Carmel, mother-in-law; Peggy Moran (Drumshanbo), Aideen and Paul, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, his uncle; Danny McGourty, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at the family home today, Thursday (11th May) from 5.00pm to 9.00pm. Funeral Mass on Friday in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill at 4.30pm followed by interment to the new cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Oncology Unit, Sligo University Hospital c/o Early Funeral Directors, Mohill. Family time outside of reposing hours please.

Margaret Fee, Rathmines, Co Dublin / Blacklion, Co Cavan

Margaret (Rathmines Dublin and formerly Leck, Blacklion Co. Cavan) 7th May 2017. Suddenly at home, beloved daughter of the late Phil and Margaret Fee, loving sister of Maura (Scally), Sheila (Harley), Pat, and Gabrielle (Byrne).

Very sadly missed by her brother and sisters, sister-in-law Helen, brothers-in-law, Paul, Brian and Joe, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Aungier St. on Friday afternoon with family in attendance from 4 o’clock to 7.30 o’clock with prayers at 6 o’clock. Removal on Saturday morning to Church of Mary Immaculate Refuge of Sinners, Rathmines arriving for 10 o’clock Funeral Mass followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to SVP or Focus Ireland.





