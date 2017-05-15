Leitrim deaths evening update - May 15, 2017

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

John Harkin, Donnycarney, Dublin / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

John Harkin suddenly and peacefully at home on May 13. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Joan. Brother Gerard and sisters Deirdre, Paula, Joan, Susan and Brenda, extended family and friends. Removal from the mortuary in Beaumont Hospital on Wednesday 17th to Our Lady of Consolation Church, Donnycarney for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards with his dad Sean in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim at approximately 4pm. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny where John was a day patient.

Sister Veronica Farrell, Poor Clare Convent of Perpetual Adoration, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim / Co Longford

Farrell, (Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim), Poor Clare Convent of Perpetual Adoration, Sr. Veronica, deeply regretted by her Community, Relatives and Friends. R.I.P. Internment on Tuesday, May 16 after Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

James P. Padraig (Pat) McCrann, Tully, Jamestown, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Reposing at his home this evening Monday 15 from 7-10pm and on Tuesday 16th from 3-5pm with removal afterwards to the Sacred Heart Church, Jamestown arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday 17th at 12pm followed by Cremation at 3 o'clock at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Felicity Fox, Merrion, Dublin / Bundoran, Co Donegal

House and funeral home private. Removal on Tuesday, May 16 to arrive at Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Merrion Road, Dublin 4, at 11.50am for Funeral Mass at 12noon, Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, D6. There will be a Mass for Felicity in the ‘Star of The Sea Church’, Bundoran, on Saturday, May 20 at 12 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Clinical Research Trust c/o Dept. of Medical Oncology, St Vincent’s Dublin 4.