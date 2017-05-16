Deaths in Leitrim, may 16, 2017

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Desmond (Des) Regan, Treanmore, Mohill, Leitrim / Co Dublin



Desmond Regan of Treanmore, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Kilbarrack Road, Dublin, died on May 15 peacefully at Riverside Nursing Home, Co. Dublin. Beloved husband of the late Anne; sadly missed by his daughters Pauline and Tracy, grandchildren Daniel, Jordan, Sam and Megan, brother Tony, sister Phil, sons-in-law Karl and George and all extended family. Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock today Tuesday 16th between 4 and 6pm - family and friends are welcome. Funeral on Wednesday, May 17 in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill, Co. Leitrim arriving for 2pm Funeral Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Sr Mary Ancilla Fox, Monaghan, Armagh/ Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred of Sr. Mary Ancilla Fox, Convent of St. Louis, Monaghan and formerly of Lisnabrack, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully in the loving care of the Staff of Oghill Nursing Home, Monasterevin, Co. Kildare. Sadly missed by her brother Joe, sisters Patricia and Kathleen, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family and her St. Louis Community.Remains reposing in St. Louis Convent, Monaghan from 2 -7pm. on Tuesday, May 16. Funeral Mass in the Convent Chapel at 12 noon on Wednesday, May 17 followed by Burial in St. John’s Cemetery, Middletown, Co. Armagh.

Michael Clancy, Clyhore, Ballyshannon / Bundoran, Co Donegal



Michael Clancy, Clyhore, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal and formerly of Main St. Bundoran, Co. Donegal died on May 15 peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Reposing at the Rosary Chapel at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran on Tuesday evening May 16 from 5pm until removal into the Church for Reception Prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday morning, May 17 at 11am, burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Bundoran.

John Harkin, Donnycarney, Dublin / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

John Harkin suddenly and peacefully at home on May 13. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Joan. Brother Gerard and sisters Deirdre, Paula, Joan, Susan and Brenda, extended family and friends. Removal from the mortuary in Beaumont Hospital on Wednesday 17th to Our Lady of Consolation Church, Donnycarney for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards with his dad Sean in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim at approximately 4pm. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny where John was a day patient.

Sister Veronica Farrell, Poor Clare Convent of Perpetual Adoration, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim / Co Longford

Farrell, (Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim), Poor Clare Convent of Perpetual Adoration, Sr. Veronica, deeply regretted by her Community, Relatives and Friends. R.I.P. Internment on Tuesday, May 16 after Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

James P. Padraig (Pat) McCrann, Tully, Jamestown, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Reposing at his home todayTuesday 16th from 3-5pm with removal afterwards to the Sacred Heart Church, Jamestown arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday 17th at 12pm followed by Cremation at 3 o'clock at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Felicity Fox, Merrion, Dublin / Bundoran, Co Donegal

House and funeral home private. Removal on Tuesday, May 16 to arrive at Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Merrion Road, Dublin 4, at 11.50am for Funeral Mass at 12noon, Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, D6. There will be a Mass for Felicity in the ‘Star of The Sea Church’, Bundoran, on Saturday, May 20 at 12 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Clinical Research Trust c/o Dept. of Medical Oncology, St Vincent’s Dublin 4.