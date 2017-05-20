Leitrim deaths - May 20, 2017 - Evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the local area:

Agnes (Aggie) Coyle (née Maguire), 4a Sheena, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Agnes Coyle, known as Aggie, 4a Sheena, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Reposing at her residence today, Saturday from 5pm until 9pm. House private at all other times, please. Removal on Sunday to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin at 1.50pm on for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Oncology unit, Sligo University Hospital.

Bernie (Mattha) Gorman, Fardromin, Ballinamuck, Co Longford

Thursday, May 18, peacefully. In the devoted care of the staff of Le Chéile House, Collinstown, Co. Westmeath and late of Fardromin, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford. Dear brother of Cissie Bohan and the late John and Mary Ellen. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, sister-in-law Jane, cousins and neighbours. Remains reposing at the home of his nephew Ted Gorman and niece-in-law Dawn, Fardromin from 2pm today, Saturday with removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon followed by burial in Ballinamuck New Cemetery.

Tom Rogers, Crowdrummin, Drumlish, Co Longford / Strokestown, Co Roscommon

Rogers, Crowdrummin, Drumlish, Co Longford. Formerly Corskeagh, Strokestown. 18th May 2017, Tom, Suddenly at his residence. R.I.P. Predeceased by his daughter Michelle. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Pauline, son Adrian and daughter-in-law Ann Marie, brothers Oliver, J.J. and Donal, sisters Annette, Martina and Geraldine, brother-in-law John, grandchildren Nathasha and Nathan, uncles, aunts, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Remains will be reposing at his residence today, Saturday evening from 3pm to 7pm with removal on Sunday Arriving to St Mary’s Church, Drumlish for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Kilmahon Cemetery, Drumlish. House Private on Sunday morning please. Family Flowers Only. Donation, if desired, to The Irish Kidney Association Care of Tom Crosby Funeral Director, Tarmonbarry.