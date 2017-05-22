Leitrim deaths - May 22, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the local area:

James (Jimmy) Nash, Clogherbeg, Ballinagare, Co Roscommon / Elphin, Co Roscommon

Retired Postman. Peacefully, in his 93rd year at Sligo University Hospital. Brother of the late Mary Gordon. Sadly missed by his loving nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin, today, Monday evening (23rd May) from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to The Holy Trinity Church, Kilmaryal (Mantua). Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Elphin.