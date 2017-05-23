Leitrim deaths - May 23, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the local area:

Sean Dolan, Drumlease, Dromahair, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Sean Dolan of Drumlease, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. Reposing at Fowley's Funeral Home, Dromahair today, Tuesday, from 5pm to 9pm. Removal from funeral home on Wednesday to St. Patrick's Church, Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Carrickatemple Cemetery, Newtownmanor. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to a charity of your choice. Sadly missed by his sister Mary McLoughlin (Seaview Park, Sligo), Breege Egan (Newbridge, Co. Kildare), his brothers Seamus (Maugheraboy) and Martin (Drumlease), also his nephews, nieces, uncle and aunt, cousins, relatives and friends.

Michael (Mick) Vesey, Stockton-On-Tees, County Durham, England and, Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon / Mayo

Vesey, (Stockton-On-Tees, County Durham, England and late of Derrinabrook, Co. Mayo) May 15th 2017 (peacefully) at University Hospital of North Tees, England; Michael (Mick). He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, his brothers John (Manchester) and Joe (Derrinabrook), sister Kathleen (London), nephew Edward (London), nieces Geraldine and Margaret (Manchester), Mary Geraldine and Mary Patricia (London), sisters-in-law Una and Rita, cousins, relatives and his many friends. Reposing in The Kilgarriff Funeral Home Ballaghaderreen, this Friday evening from 6pm With removal at 7.30pm to the Church of Ss. John the Baptist and Colman, Derrinacartha arriving at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection Saturday morning at 11.30am, followed by burial in Carracastle Cemetery.

Mary Brigid (May) Gillen, Ardakip, More, Dromahair, Co Leitrim



Reposing at Lough Errill Nursing Home, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Removal tomorrow, Wednesday, at 10.45am to St. Mary’s Church, Killenummery, Dromahair, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery.