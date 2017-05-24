Leitrim deaths, May 24, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the local area:

John Geary, Cornagher, Cloone, Co Leitrim / Tallow, Co Waterford



The death has occured of John Geary of Cornagher, Cloone, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Tallow, Co. Waterford, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen, his brother Michael and his sister Abbie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brothers; Willie (Tallow), Denis (Middleton) sisters; Alice Allen (Tallow), Bridget Hennley (Aghada, Co. Cork) and Mary Dunne (Lismore, Co. Waterford), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford today, Wednesday 24th from 6-8pm Funeral Mass on Thursday 25th in St. Mary's Church, Cloone at 12 noon followed by interment to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, dontations in lieu, if desired, to Sligo University Hospital care of McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone.

Mary Brigid (May) Gillen, Ardakip, More, Dromahair, Co Leitrim



Reposing at Lough Errill Nursing Home, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Removal today Wednesday 24th at 10.45am to St. Mary’s Church, Killenummery, Dromahair, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery.

Sean Dolan, Drumlease, Dromahair, Co Leitrim

Removal from funeral home today, Wednesday 24th to St. Patrick's Church, Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Carrickatemple Cemetery, Newtownmanor. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

Michael (Mick) Vesey, Durham, England and, Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon /Co Mayo

Vesey, (Stockton-On-Tees, County Durham, England and late of Derrinabrook, Co. Mayo)died peacefully at University Hospital of North Tees, England; Michael (Mick). He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, his brothers John (Manchester) and Joe (Derrinabrook), sister Kathleen (London), nephew Edward (London), nieces Geraldine and Margaret (Manchester), Mary Geraldine and Mary Patricia (London), sisters-in-law Una and Rita, cousins, relatives and his many friends. Reposing in The Kilgarriff Funeral Home Ballaghaderreen, this Friday evening 26th from 6pm With removal at 7.30pm to the Church of Ss. John the Baptist and Colman, Derrinacartha arriving at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection Saturday morning 27th at 11.30am, followed by burial in Carracastle Cemetery.