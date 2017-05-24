Leitrim deaths -evening update, may 24, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the local area:

John Geary, Cornagher, Cloone, Co Leitrim / Tallow, Co Waterford

The death has occured of John Geary of Cornagher, Cloone, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Tallow, Co. Waterford, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen, his brother Michael and his sister Abbie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brothers; Willie (Tallow), Denis (Middleton) sisters; Alice Allen (Tallow), Bridget Hennley (Aghada, Co. Cork) and Mary Dunne (Lismore, Co. Waterford), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford today, Wednesday 24th from 6-8pm Funeral Mass on Thursday 25th in St. Mary's Church, Cloone at 12 noon followed by interment to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, dontations in lieu, if desired, to Sligo University Hospital care of McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone.

Michael (Mick) Vesey, Stockton-On-Tees, County Durham, England and, Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon / Mayo

Vesey, (Stockton-On-Tees, County Durham, England and late of Derrinabrook, Co. Mayo) May 15th 2017 (peacefully) at University Hospital of North Tees, England; Michael (Mick). He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, his brothers John (Manchester) and Joe (Derrinabrook), sister Kathleen (London), nephew Edward (London), nieces Geraldine and Margaret (Manchester), Mary Geraldine and Mary Patricia (London), sisters-in-law Una and Rita, cousins, relatives and his many friends. Reposing in The Kilgarriff Funeral Home Ballaghaderreen, this Friday evening from 6pm With removal at 7.30pm to the Church of Ss. John the Baptist and Colman, Derrinacartha arriving at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection Saturday morning at 11.30am, followed by burial in Carracastle Cemetery.

Carmel McDermott(née Brady), Oldtown, Co Dublin / Elphin, Co Roscommon



McDermott (nee Brady) Carmel, Coolamber Drive, Rathcoole, Co. Dublin and formerly Oldtown, Co. Dublin and Elphin, Co. Roscommon. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Liam, sons Ronan and Sean, daughters Deirdre and Orla, grandchildren, sisters Patricia, Josephine and Aileen, daughters-in-law Deborah and Gwen, sons-in-law Colin and Tony, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Thursday 25th from 3pm. Removal on Friday 26th morning to arrive at the Church of the Holy Family, Rathoole for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Saggart Cemetery.