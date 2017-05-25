Leitrim deaths, May 25, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the local area:

Teresa (Terrie) McGowan (née Glancy) Dromahair, Co Leitrim / Sligo Town, Co Sligo



Teresa McGowan nee Glancy, known as Terrie, of Woodlands Avenue, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and late of 36 Temple Street, Sligo. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving husband Sean, daughters Therese and Roísín, son Enda, grandsons Mark, Shane, J.J., Alan, Conor, Dáire, Shay and Jake, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at Fowley's Funeral Home, Dromahair today, Thursday, 25th from 6pm to 9pm. Removal on Friday, May 26 to St. Patrick's Church, Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimer's Day Centre, Holywell, Sligo.

John Geary, Cornagher, Cloone, Co Leitrim / Tallow, Co Waterford

The death has occured of John Geary of Cornagher, Cloone, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Tallow, Co. Waterford, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen, his brother Michael and his sister Abbie. Funeral Mass today, Thursday 25th in St. Mary's Church, Cloone at 12 noon followed by interment to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, dontations in lieu, if desired, to Sligo University Hospital care of McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone.

Michael (Mick) Vesey, County Durham, England and, Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon / Co Mayo

Vesey, (Stockton-On-Tees, County Durham, England and late of Derrinabrook, Co. Mayo) May 15th 2017 (peacefully) at University Hospital of North Tees, England; Michael (Mick). Reposing in The Kilgarriff Funeral Home Ballaghaderreen, this Friday evening, May 26 from 6pm With removal at 7.30pm to the Church of Ss. John the Baptist and Colman, Derrinacartha arriving at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection Saturday morning at 11.30am, followed by burial in Carracastle Cemetery.

Carmel McDermott(née Brady), Oldtown, Co Dublin / Elphin, Co Roscommon

McDermott (nee Brady) Carmel, Coolamber Drive, Rathcoole, Co. Dublin and formerly Oldtown, Co. Dublin and Elphin, Co. Roscommon. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Liam, sons Ronan and Sean, daughters Deirdre and Orla, grandchildren, sisters Patricia, Josephine and Aileen, daughters-in-law Deborah and Gwen, sons-in-law Colin and Tony, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home today, Thursday 25th from 3pm. Removal on Friday 26th morning to arrive at the Church of the Holy Family, Rathoole for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Saggart Cemetery.