Leitrim deaths, May 26, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the local area:

Patricia Connolly (née McDyer) Parke, Kinlough, Co Leitrim / Glenties, Co Donegal



Patricia Connolly, Parke, Kinlough, Co Leitrim, formerly of Kilraine, Glenties, Co Donegal. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, wife of the late Stephen, deeply regretted by her daughter Sharon, sons Stephen and Ciaran, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relations and friends. Remains reposing at her home today, Friday 26th from 4pm to 10pm and on Saturday from 11am to 5pm. Removal from her home to St Aiden's Church, Kinlough to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Sunday with burial afterwards in St Aiden's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Benbulben COPD Support Group c/o Connolly/McDonald Funeral Directors, Manorhamilton. House strictly private at all other times please.

Noel Cassidy, Fardrummin, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford

The death has occurred of Noel Cassidy (Musician) of Fardrummin, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, peacefully, at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Remains reposing at his residence today, Friday 26th from 2-9pm and on Saturday from 2-9pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck at 1pm with interment afterwards to Ballinamuck New Cemetery.Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Neurology Department of Beaumont Hospital, Dublin or the Neurology Department Nemocnice Na Homolce, Prague c/o McKeon’s Funeral Director’s Cloone or any family member.House strictly private on Sunday morning please.

Elizabeth Keville (née McGlynn) Garrow, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Peacefully, in the tender care of Plunkett Community Nursing Unit, Boyle, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her loving husband, Michael, her brothers, Tommy, Jim and Jack her sisters, Mollie, Kathleen and Margaret. Dearly loved mother of Mary Kelly (Castlebaldwin), John (Killaraght, Boyle), Vincent (Navan), Dermot (Derrymaqurik) and Michael (Ballinafad, Co. Roscommon) and beloved sister of Gerry (Drumcondra, Dublin). Deeply missed by her loving son-in-law, Brendan, daughters-in-law, Attracta, Martina, Ann Marie and Helen, her adored grandchildren, Ciara, Niamh, Eimear, Sarah, Martha, James, Diane, Marie, Karen, Brian, Michelle and Bernard, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family, neighbours, friends and the devoted staff of Plunkett Home Community Nursing Unit. Reposing at her home in Garrow today, Friday. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle.

Teresa (Terrie) McGowan (née Glancy), Dromahair, Co Leitrim / Sligo Town, Co Sligo

Teresa McGowan, nee Glancy, known as Terrie, of Woodlands Avenue, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and late of 36 Temple Street, Sligo. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving husband Sean, daughters Therese and Roísín, son Enda, grandsons Mark, Shane, J.J., Alan, Conor, Dáire, Shay and Jake, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Removal on Friday, May 26 to St. Patrick's Church, Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimer's Day Centre, Holywell, Sligo.

Carmel McDermott (née Brady), Oldtown, Co Dublin / Elphin, Co Roscommon

McDermott (nee Brady) Carmel, Coolamber Drive, Rathcoole, Co. Dublin and formerly Oldtown, Co. Dublin and Elphin, Co. Roscommon. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Liam, sons Ronan and Sean, daughters Deirdre and Orla, grandchildren, sisters Patricia, Josephine and Aileen, daughters-in-law Deborah and Gwen, sons-in-law Colin and Tony, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal today, Friday 26th to arrive at the Church of the Holy Family, Rathcoole for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Saggart Cemetery.