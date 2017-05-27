Leitrim deaths, May 27, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the local area:

Patricia Connolly (née McDyer) Parke, Kinlough, Co Leitrim / Glenties, Co Donegal

Patricia Connolly, Parke, Kinlough, Co Leitrim, formerly of Kilraine, Glenties, Co Donegal. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, wife of the late Stephen, deeply regretted by her daughter Sharon, sons Stephen and Ciaran, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relations and friends. Remains reposing at her home today, Saturday 27th from 11am to 5pm. Removal from her home to St Aiden's Church, Kinlough to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Sunday 28th with burial afterwards in St Aiden's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Benbulben COPD Support Group c/o Connolly/McDonald Funeral Directors, Manorhamilton. House strictly private at all other times please.



Noel Cassidy, Fardrummin, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford

The death has occurred of Noel Cassidy (Musician) of Fardrummin, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, peacefully, at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Remains reposing at his residence today, Saturday 27th from 2-9pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday 28th in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck at 1pm with interment afterwards to Ballinamuck New Cemetery.Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Neurology Department of Beaumont Hospital, Dublin or the Neurology Department Nemocnice Na Homolce, Prague c/o McKeon’s Funeral Director’s Cloone or any family member. House strictly private on Sunday morning please.



Elizabeth Keville (née McGlynn) Garrow, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Peacefully, in the tender care of Plunkett Community Nursing Unit, Boyle, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her loving husband, Michael, her brothers, Tommy, Jim and Jack her sisters, Mollie, Kathleen and Margaret. Dearly loved mother of Mary Kelly (Castlebaldwin), John (Killaraght, Boyle), Vincent (Navan), Dermot (Derrymaqurik) and Michael (Ballinafad, Co. Roscommon) and beloved sister of Gerry (Drumcondra, Dublin). Removal this morning, Saturday 27th to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle.

Rose Hynes (née Kiernan), Miltown Malbay, Co Clare / Drumlish, Co Longford



Rose Hynes New York and formerly of Drumlish, Co. Longford, beloved wife of Pakie (New York and Miltown Malbay, Co. Clare).Funeral has taken place in New York. Memorial Mass will be held today, Saturday 27th at 12 noon in St. Joseph's Church, Miltown Malbay, Co Clare.

Patrick Joseph (P.J.) Geelen, Railway Cottage, Marian Rd, Boyle, Co Roscommon



Patrick Joseph (P.J.) Geelen, died on May 23 in London, formerly of Railway Cottage, Marian Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Predeceased by his wife-Kathleen and is survived by his sons, Mark and Paul (both London), his brothers Tommie (Moate) and Francie (Boyle) and his many relatives and friends. Any enquiries to Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen.

