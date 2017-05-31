Leitrim deaths - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the local area:

Shirley Moran (née McGonigle), Edenderry, Co Offaly / Ballyshannon, Co Donegal



Peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Wife of the late Liam, loving mother of Mark, Paul and Rhona, grandmother to Liam (USA), Colm, Niamh, Clodagh, Sorcha, Alice, Lucy and Conor and great-grandmother to Arietta. Deeply regretted by her daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousin Maire Carr, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Larkin’s Funeral Home, Edenderry tomorrow, Thursday evening, from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 11.30am, arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Edenderry for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Patrick Joseph (P.J.) Geelen, formerly of Railway Cottage, Marian Rd, Boyle, Roscommon



Patrick Joseph (P.J.) Geelen, Tuesday 23rd of May in London, formerly of Railway Cottage, Marian Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Predeceased by his wife-Kathleen and is survived by his sons, Mark and Paul (both London), his brothers Tommie (Moate) and Francie (Boyle) and his many relatives and friends. Remains Reposing in Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle on Friday from 4pm to 5.30pm, arriving to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle at 6pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday morning at 12 noon, with interment to Assylynn Cemetery, Boyle.