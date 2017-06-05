Deaths in the Leitrim area - Monday, June 5, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the local area:

Sabine Crowe, Moynehall, Cavan

Sabine Crowe (Bartley), Moynehall, Cavan, on Saturday, June 3, 2017, peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife and soul mate of Brendan. Devoted and amazing mother of Kate, Emer and Sabine. Sadly missed by her family, her heartbroken parents Marian and Declan, parents-in-law Mary and Noel Bartley, brothers Declan and Ciarán, sisters Katherina, Marian, Angela and Dynise, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts all her relatives and many friends. Sabine is a niece of Tom Crowe, Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon. May she rest in peace.

Funeral arriving to the Cathedral of Saints Patrick and Felim, Cavan on Monday for funeral mass at 12 noon, followed by Cremation at Lakelands Crematorium.



Mary Rose O'Mara, Tullamore, Co. Offaly / Drumlish, Co. Longford

Mary Rose O'Mara (née Farrell), 11 Hop Hill Vale, Tullamore, Co. Offaly / Drumlish, Co. Longford, on Friday, June 2, 2017, peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Mary Rose will be sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, son Niall, brother-in-law Kit, sister-in-law May, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Mary Rose Rest In Peace.

Removal today, Monday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for 10am Funeral Mass. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.



Billy Finn, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

Billy Finn, Tonragee, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, on Friday, June 2, 2017, unexpectedly at his residence. Retired Secondary School Teacher. Removal on Monday at 10 o'clock to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for mass of the resurrection at 11 o'clock with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Irish Wheelchair Assocation c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member. House private to family members on the morning of the funeral please.

May they Rest In Peace.