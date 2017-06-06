Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, June 6, 2017

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Michael (Mickey) Cox, Cherryfield, Elphin, Co Roscommon



Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of Mary and father of Carolyne, Roisin and Michael. Sadly missed by his wife and family, brothers Christy, Paddy and Val, sisters Mary, Bridget and Philomena, brothers-in-law Jack, Joe, Pat, Martin, John and Michael, sisters-in-law Veronica, Teresa and Bernadette, son-in-law Enda, daughter-in-law Tracey, Roisin’s fiancée Alan, cherished grandchildren Erykah, James, Sarah, Mark, Kelli, Alesha, Michael, Sadie and Lorcan, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on today, Tuesday (6th June) from 2pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to St. Patrick’s Church, Elphin for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Elphin. Family time on Wednesday morning please.

Kathleen Gaffney, Druminmore, Rooskey, Roscommon / Mullingar, Westmeath

Kathleen Gaffney, Druminmore, Rooskey, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon and 63 Hillside Drive, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath, peacefully on Saturday June 3rd in ICU at Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar. Funeral arrangements later.

Matt McLoughlin, Kiltycreevagh, Ballinamuck, Longford

Late of 107 Haig Rd., Manchester and Kiltycreevagh, Sadly missed by his wife Monica (nee McCabe), sons, daughters-in-law, sister Cecelia Breslin, Birmingham, brother Brendan, Fearglas north, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral taking place at St. Anne's Church, Stretford, Manchester on Friday, 9th June, at 10 am.