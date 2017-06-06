Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - updated

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Mary (May) Gallagher (née Flynn), Killaphort, Aughawillan, Garadice, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Marymount Care Centre, Lucan, Co. Dublin. Predeceased by her husband John and son Noel. Dear mother of Jim, Mary (Hiney) & Gerard. Loving grandmother to Niall, Pauric, Noel, Claire, Liam, Sean, Ciara and Emer. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives and kind neighbours.

Reposing at Marymount Care Centre, Westmanstown, Lucan on Wednesday evening from 6pm - 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning in St. Patrick's Church, Aughawillan, Co. Leitrim at 10am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Michael (Mickey) Cox, Cherryfield, Elphin, Co Roscommon

Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of Mary and father of Carolyne, Roisin and Michael. Sadly missed by his wife and family, brothers Christy, Paddy and Val, sisters Mary, Bridget and Philomena, brothers-in-law Jack, Joe, Pat, Martin, John and Michael, sisters-in-law Veronica, Teresa and Bernadette, son-in-law Enda, daughter-in-law Tracey, Roisin’s fiancée Alan, cherished grandchildren Erykah, James, Sarah, Mark, Kelli, Alesha, Michael, Sadie and Lorcan, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on today, Tuesday (6th June) from 2pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to St. Patrick’s Church, Elphin for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Elphin. Family time on Wednesday morning please.



Kathleen Gaffney, Druminmore, Rooskey, Roscommon / Mullingar, Westmeath

Kathleen Gaffney, Druminmore, Rooskey, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon and 63 Hillside Drive, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath, peacefully on Saturday June 3rd in ICU at Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar. Sadly missed by her heartbroken mother Ann, brother Tommy, aunts-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at the family home in Druminmore, Rooskey, tomorrow, Wednesday, June 7th, from 12 noon until 7pm, followed by removal to the Church of Our Lady Mount Carmel, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass Thursday at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery.

Matt McLoughlin, Kiltycreevagh, Ballinamuck, Longford

Late of 107 Haig Rd., Manchester and Kiltycreevagh, Sadly missed by his wife Monica (nee McCabe), sons, daughters-in-law, sister Cecelia Breslin, Birmingham, brother Brendan, Fearglas north, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral taking place at St. Anne's Church, Stretford, Manchester on Friday, 9th June, at 10 am.