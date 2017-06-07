Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday, June 7, 2017

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Mary (May) Gallagher (née Flynn), Killaphort, Aughawillan, Garadice, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Marymount Care Centre, Lucan, Co. Dublin. Predeceased by her husband John and son Noel. Dear mother of Jim, Mary (Hiney) & Gerard. Loving grandmother to Niall, Pauric, Noel, Claire, Liam, Sean, Ciara and Emer. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives and kind neighbours.

Reposing at Marymount Care Centre, Westmanstown, Lucan on Wednesday evening from 6pm - 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning in St. Patrick's Church, Aughawillan, Co. Leitrim at 10am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Kathleen Gaffney, Druminmore, Rooskey, Roscommon / Mullingar, Westmeath

Kathleen Gaffney, Druminmore, Rooskey, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon and 63 Hillside Drive, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath, peacefully on Saturday June 3rd in ICU at Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar. Sadly missed by her heartbroken mother Ann, brother Tommy, aunts-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at the family home in Druminmore, Rooskey, today, Wednesday, June 7th, from 12 noon until 7pm, followed by removal to the Church of Our Lady Mount Carmel, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass Thursday at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery.

Matt McLoughlin, Kiltycreevagh, Ballinamuck, Longford

Late of 107 Haig Rd., Manchester and Kiltycreevagh, Sadly missed by his wife Monica (nee McCabe), sons, daughters-in-law, sister Cecelia Breslin, Birmingham, brother Brendan, Fearglas north, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral taking place at St. Anne's Church, Stretford, Manchester on Friday, 9th June, at 10 am.

Oisin Allman, Grattan Park, Galway City, Galway / Frenchpark, Roscommon



(formerly Frenchpark, Co Roscommon), beloved husband and best friend of Caroline; sadly missed by his heartbroken and loving wife, his mother Theresa, niece Sinead, the extended Allman and Reynolds families and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at the O' Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, Galway on Friday 9th June from 6.00 p.m. with Removal at 8.00 p.m. to St. Mary's Church, Claddagh. Funeral after 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass on Saturday 10th June to Moycullen Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Croí and the Galway Hospice. House private.