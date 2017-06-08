Leitrim deaths, June 8, 2017

he following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Mary (May) Gallagher (née Flynn), Killaphort, Aughawillan, Garadice, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Marymount Care Centre, Lucan, Co. Dublin. Predeceased by her husband John and son Noel. Dear mother of Jim, Mary (Hiney) & Gerard. Loving grandmother to Niall, Pauric, Noel, Claire, Liam, Sean, Ciara and Emer. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning in St. Patrick's Church, Aughawillan, Co. Leitrim at 10am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Kathleen Gaffney, Druminmore, Rooskey, Roscommon / Mullingar, Westmeath

Kathleen Gaffney, Druminmore, Rooskey, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon and 63 Hillside Drive, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath, peacefully on Saturday June 3rd in ICU at Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar. Funeral Massat Church of Our Lady Mount Carmel, today Thursday 8th at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery.

Jean Prudor, Ballinameen, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Jean Prudor, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co Roscommon in the loving care of Abbeyhaven Nursing Home, Boyle, Predeceased by his wife Vera, R.I.P. Reposing at Higgins and Sons Funeral Home, Ballinameen, Thursday, June 8, from 4.30 pm with arrival to St Attracta's Church, Ballinameen at 7pm. Funeral Mass Friday at 12 noon with burial afterwards to Caldra Cemetery. Any further enquiries to Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen.

Matt McLoughlin, Kiltycreevagh, Ballinamuck, Longford

Late of 107 Haig Rd., Manchester and Kiltycreevagh, Sadly missed by his wife Monica (nee McCabe), sons, daughters-in-law, sister Cecelia Breslin, Birmingham, brother Brendan, Fearglas north, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral taking place at St. Anne's Church, Stretford, Manchester on Friday, June 9 at 10 am.