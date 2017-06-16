Leitrim deaths, June 16, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Maureen Moran (née Hague), Mellican, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Maureen Moran, née Hague, Mellican, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Keeny, Cloverhill, Co. Cavan, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, Thursday, 15th of June, 2017, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Peter, sons; Gavin and Barry, daughters; Aisling, Angela and Colette, brother; Seamus Hague (Cloverhill), sister; Kathleen Hurson (Newbliss, Co. Monaghan), daughters-in-law; Jen and Joanne, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren; Rian and Alex, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Remains reposing at her residence today Friday, June 16 from 11am to 3pm with removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Aughavas at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday 17th at 12 noon with interment immediately afterwards to Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. House strictly private from 3.00pm on Friday please.



Kathleen Ryan (née O'Connor), Dunmore, Co Galway / Glencar, Co Leitrim

Kathleen Ryan, Paddock, Stonepark, Dunmore, & formerly Glencar Co Leitrim. Peacefully at Greenpark nursing home Tuam Co Galway. Predecesed by her husband John Joe. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Patricia, son Tommy, relatives neighbours & friends. Funeral mass on Friday, June 16 at 11am in the Church Of Our Lady & St Nicholas Dunmore with burial afterwards in Dunmore cemetery.

Annabelle (Belle) Matthews, Innisfayle Gardens, Cavan Town/ Arvagh, Co Cavan

Peacefully, at Dunlady Nursing Home, Dundonald, Belfast. Beloved sister of the late Elizabeth McConkey and John Matthews (Arvagh). Very deeply regretted by all the familoy circle. Funeral Service in Arvagh Parish Church on Saturday, June 17 at 3pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o Melville & Co. Funeral Directors, 195 York Road, Belfast, Co Antrim.

James 'Sonny' Connolly, Curaghfore, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim

James Connolly, better known as Sonny, Curaghfore, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Beloved husband of Sarah, father of Mary Rooney (Ballintrillick), brother of Joe Connolly (Manorhamilton), Rose Brophy (Slough), Kathleen Leavy (Windsor). to St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday 16th afternoon at 1.30pm followed by Burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Micheál Gannon, Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon



Micheál, peacefully, at the Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his brothers, Paddy and Berney, sister Anne (Dotie), brother-in-law Micheal, nieces, nephews, relatives and large circle of friends. Remains will be reposing today Friday 16th at his residence from 5pm until 9pm. Removal on Saturday to St. Michael's Church, Drumlion, arriving for funeral Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in Drumlion Cemetery. House Private please on Saturday morning.

Nora (Nonie) Bohan(née Maguire) Palmerstown, Dublin / Dowra, Co Cavan



Beloved wife of Benny and loving mum of Brian; sadly, missed by her loving husband, son, sisters, daughter-in-law Shirley, grandchildren Adam, Lucy and Harry, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, the Wynne Family, extended family and many friends. Nora will be reposing on Friday at the Larry Massey Funeral Home, 341 Ballyfermot Road, with the family in attendance from 4.30pm to 6pm. Removal on Saturday morning 17th to St. Matthew's Church, Ballyfermot Upper arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Palmerstown Cemetery.

Theresa O'Shea (MCDonnell) (née O'Loughlin), Aughacashel, Ballyjamesduff, Cavan / Belleek, Co Fermanagh



The death has occurred of Theresa O'Shea McDonnell (née O'Loughlin), Aughacashel, Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan and late of Belleek, Co. Fermanagh on Thursday 15 June 2017. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her husband Denis, family and friends. Remains reposing at Matthews Funeral Home, Bailieboro Rd, Virginia, Co. Cavan today, Friday 16th from 4-8pm. Funeral arrangements later.

May they all rest in peace.