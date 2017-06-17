Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, June 17, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Patrick Kilkenny, Lisnagroagh, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Retired Postman. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton from 4.00 pm to 5.30 pm on Saturday, followed by removal to St Michael's Church, Glenfarne, arriving at 6.0 pm. Funeral mass on Sunday at 12 noon with interment in Kilmakerril Cemetery.

Roseanne alsh (née Doherty), Green Road, Mohill, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Roseanne Walsh née Doherty, Green Road, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Thursday 15th June 2017, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital in her 97th year. Predeceased by her husband; John (Jack) Walsh, her son; Noel and daughter-in-law; Mary. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons; Gerard, John, Brendan and Paul, daughter-in-law; Marie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends

Reposing in the Church at the rear of St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday, 17th June 2017, from 2.30pm with prayers at 4.45pm. Removal to arrive at St. Patrick's Chuch, Mohill at 6.00pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning at 10.30am with interment afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill c/o Early's Funeral Directors, Mohill. Enquiries to David on 087-8045115.

Micheál Gannon, Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



Micheál, peacefully, at the Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his brothers, Paddy and Berney, sister Anne (Dotie), brother-in-law Micheal, nieces, nephews, relatives and large circle of friends. Removal today, Saturday to St. Michael's Church, Drumlion, arriving for funeral Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in Drumlion Cemetery. House Private please on Saturday morning.

Maureen Moran (née Hague), Mellican, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Maureen Moran, née Hague, Mellican, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Keeny, Cloverhill, Co. Cavan, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Funeral Mass today, Saturday at St. Joseph’s Church, Aughavas at 12 noon with interment immediately afterwards to Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. House strictly private from 3.00pm on Friday please.

Annabelle (Belle) Matthews, Innisfayle Gardens, Cavan Town/ Arvagh, Co Cavan

Peacefully, at Dunlady Nursing Home, Dundonald, Belfast. Beloved sister of the late Elizabeth McConkey and John Matthews (Arvagh). Very deeply regretted by all the familoy circle. Funeral Service in Arvagh Parish Church today, Saturday, June 17 at 3pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o Melville & Co. Funeral Directors, 195 York Road, Belfast, Co Antrim.