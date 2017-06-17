Deaths in Leitrim - Saqturday, June 17 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Sheila Noone (née Lynch) Cummeen, Strandhill Road, Sligo., Sligo Town, Sligo / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Meath



and formerly of Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and Mosney, Co. Meath, passed away peacefully on June 16th. in the presence of her loving family. Dearly beloved wife of Bill and mother of Liam, Greta, Julie, Lisa and Lorna and grandmother to her 15 adored grandchildren. Sadly missed by her loving husband and family, sisters Margaret, Kathleen and Clare, brothers Michael and Hugh, daughter-in-law Anna, sons-in-law Colm, Patrick, Chris and Fergal, as well as all of her extended family.

Reposing at the family home at Cummeen, from 3.00pm to 7.00pm on Sunday June 18th. Home private at all other times. Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am on Monday June 19th. in St. Patrick’s Church, Strandhill. Burial follows in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Scarden, Strandhill Road, Sligo. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Sligo Cancer Support Centre c/o Seán Feehily at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo.

Patrick Kilkenny, Lisnagroagh, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

Retired Postman. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton from 4.00 pm to 5.30 pm on Saturday, followed by removal to St Michael's Church, Glenfarne, arriving at 6.0 pm. Funeral mass on Sunday at 12 noon with interment in Kilmakerril Cemetery.

Roseanne alsh (née Doherty), Green Road, Mohill, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Roseanne Walsh née Doherty, Green Road, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Thursday 15th June 2017, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital in her 97th year. Predeceased by her husband; John (Jack) Walsh, her son; Noel and daughter-in-law; Mary. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons; Gerard, John, Brendan and Paul, daughter-in-law; Marie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends

Reposing in the Church at the rear of St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday, 17th June 2017, from 2.30pm with prayers at 4.45pm. Removal to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Mohill at 6.00pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning at 10.30am with interment afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill c/o Early's Funeral Directors, Mohill. Enquiries to David on 087-8045115.