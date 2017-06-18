Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, June 18 - updated

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Patrick Joe Mooney, Dargoon, Coolegrain, Dowra, Leitrim

The death has occured at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon of Patrick Joe Mooney, Dargoon, Coolegrain, Dowra P.O., Co. Leitrim. Dearly beloved son of the late James & Mary Kate. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sisters May, Nora & Phyll, nephews, brothers in law, cousins, neighbours & friends. Reposing at Fowley's Funeral Home, Dromahair on Monday from 4.00pm until 6.15pm followed by removal to St. Colmcille's Church, Newbridge, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in Drumkeerin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu please to North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo.



Sheila Noone (née Lynch) Cummeen, Strandhill Road, Sligo., Sligo Town, Sligo / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Meath

and formerly of Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and Mosney, Co. Meath, passed away peacefully on June 16th. in the presence of her loving family. Dearly beloved wife of Bill and mother of Liam, Greta, Julie, Lisa and Lorna and grandmother to her 15 adored grandchildren. Sadly missed by her loving husband and family, sisters Margaret, Kathleen and Clare, brothers Michael and Hugh, daughter-in-law Anna, sons-in-law Colm, Patrick, Chris and Fergal, as well as all of her extended family.

Reposing at the family home at Cummeen, from 3.00pm to 7.00pm on Sunday June 18th. Home private at all other times. Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am on Monday June 19th. in St. Patrick’s Church, Strandhill. Burial follows in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Scarden, Strandhill Road, Sligo. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Sligo Cancer Support Centre c/o Seán Feehily at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo.

Gary Carey, Glasheen Park, Drumlish, Longford



Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family and friends. Gary will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Breda, son Joe, daughter Jen, son in law Nathan, aunts Eva and Sheila, brothers Stephen and Don, father Joe, relatives and friends. Resting at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Tuesday from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock. Removal on Wednesday to arrive at the Kingdom Hall, Melview for Funeral Service at 2 o’clock followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium at 4 o’clock.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.