Leitrim deaths - June 27, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Baby Lucy McDermott, Drumharriff North, Broomfield, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan / Glenfarne, Co Leitrim



Baby Lucy McDermot, born 6th February 2017. Precious daughter of Cara and Tom, little sister to Shannon, Emma and Ryan. While our time with Lucy was short she has left an indelible mark forever on our hearts. She will be missed but never forgotten by her heartbroken parents, sisters and brother, grandparents Anne and Sean Óg Mc Donnell, Annahale, Dundalk Road, Castleblayney and Catherine Mc Dermott, Brockagh Lower, Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim, her aunts, uncles, cousins and a wide circle of family and friends. "Sleep Well Our Precious Angel". Mass of the Angels on Thursday, 29th June, in St. Patrick's Church, Broomfield at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to CHC Ward Crumlin Hospital C/o Wards Funeral Home or by donation box. House Strictly Private by Request.

Cyril O'Neill, Swords, Co Dublin / Strokestown, Co Roscommon

Swords, Co Dublin and formerly of Strokestown, Co Roscommon - June 24, 2017 (peacefully) in the loving care of his family at Beaumont Hospital, beloved husband of Margaret and devoted father of Rory, Tracy and Brian and loving grandfather of Sadhbh and Blake; sadly missed by his brother Hughie, daughters-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home today, Tuesday evening, from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Cronan's Church, Brackenstown arriving for 10am Mass followed by funeral to Swords Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to TLM (wearetlm.org).



Pauric McPartland, Brookfield House, Cherrybrook, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim

Sadly missed by his loving wife Josie, children Harriet, Alaine, Damian and Aoife, daughter-in-law Carmel, sons in law Eamonn, Sean and Barry, sister Eileen Gallagher (Manorhamilton), brothers Des McPartland (Clondra, Longford) and Laurence McPartland (Manorhamilton), brothers in law Michael and Sean, sister in law Frances, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and large circle of friends. Reposing at his home (Brookfield House) today, Tuesday from 2pm to 9pm. Removal to St Clare's Church Manorhamilton for Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday followed by Burial in Diffreen Cemetery, Glencar, Co Leitrim.

Margaret Comerford (née Nally), Tallaght, Co Dublin / Boyle, Co Roscommon

Comerford (nee Nally) Margaret, June 23, 2017, Millbrook Lawns, Tallaght and formerly of Boyle, Co Roscommon; suddenly at home. Beloved wife of Pat, loving mother of Jane, Emily, Patrick and the late baby Laura, beloved step-mother of Noel and loving sister of Brid, Susan, Anna, Kathleen, John and the late Robert. Sadly missed by her loving husband, children, step-son, mother-in-law Jeanne, grandchildren Claire, Caoimhe, Patrick, Oliver, Nicholas, Leo and Evan, sons-in-law Christian and Mark, daughters-in-law Sarah and Alison, sisters, brother, aunts, uncles, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at The Brian McElroy Funeral Home, The Square, Tallaght (opp.Tallaght Stadium) today, Tuesday from 4pm to 7pm with family in attendance. A celebration of Margaret's life will take place on Wednesday at 3pm in Newland's Cross Temple followed by cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Association Ireland (http//www.sbhi.ie/) Donation box at Newland's Cross Temple.



Peggie Whyte (née Sharkey), Briskill, Newtownforbes, Co Longford

Peacefully in the loving care of her family at her residence. Predeceased by her husband George and son George. Deeply regretted by her sons Thomas (Bundoran), Martin, Gerry, Kevin, daughters Carmel Crowe (Mohill), Olivia, Theresa Maloney (Mayo), Mary Geelan (Mohill) her brother James Sharkey, daughter-in-law Vilgilius, sons-in-law Patrick, James, Paddy, grandchildren, great grandchild, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence today, Tuesday from 12pm to 5pm with removal to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Newtownforbes at 8pm. Funeral mass on Wednesday at 12pm with burial in local cemetery. House private at all other times please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired to Irish Cancer Care Society.

James (Jimmy) McGowan, Callow, Frenchpark, Co Roscommon

June 25, 2017 (Peacefully) at his home; James (Jimmy). Deeply mourned by his loving wife Teresa, son Seamus, daughter Caitriona (Kane), brother Peter (USA), grandchildren, son-in-law Rolf, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Jimmy will repose in The Sharkey Funeral Home, Frenchpark today, Tuesday from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Bridget's Church, Breedogue, arriving at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday at 12 noon, followed by interment in Kilnamanagh Cemetery.



May they all rest in peace.