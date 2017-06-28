Anniversary notice for Mary and John Creamer

Mary & John Creamer, Kiltymooden, Ballinamore Co. Leitrim

(2nd & 28th Anniversary)

In loving memory of our dear parents, grandparents and great grandparents, Mary who died on 28th June 2015 and John who died on 7th November, 1989.

"There is no night without a dawning,

No winter without a spring.

And beyond death's dark horizon,

Our hearts once more will sing.

For those who leave us for a while,

Have only gone away.

Out of a restless, careworn world,

Into a brighter day."

Always remembered by your loving family.



Anniversary Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore on Sunday, 2nd July at 11am.