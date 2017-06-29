Leitrim deaths - June 29, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Very Rev. George Canon Balfe, Longford Road, Rooskey, Co Leitrim / Co Longford



Predeceased by his brother Joe and sisters Mary and Patsy. He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, brother Owen, sisters Lilly (Brangan), Sheila (Norris), Teresa (Dooner) and Maeve, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, fellow priests and The Bishop of Ardagh and Clonmacoise, The Most Reverend Francis Duffy, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Saturday from 5pm until 8pm, followed by removal to St. Mel’s Cathedral, arriving at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 3pm, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society. House private please.

Baby Lucy McDermott, Drumharriff North, Broomfield, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan / Glenfarne, Co Leitrim

Baby Lucy McDermot, born 6th February 2017. Precious daughter of Cara and Tom, little sister to Shannon, Emma and Ryan. While our time with Lucy was short she has left an indelible mark forever on our hearts. She will be missed but never forgotten by her heartbroken parents, sisters and brother, grandparents Anne and Sean Óg Mc Donnell, Annahale, Dundalk Road, Castleblayney and Catherine Mc Dermott, Brockagh Lower, Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim, her aunts, uncles, cousins and a wide circle of family and friends. "Sleep Well Our Precious Angel". Mass of the Angels today Thursday, June 29, in St. Patrick's Church, Broomfield at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to CHC Ward Crumlin Hospital C/o Wards Funeral Home or by donation box. House Strictly Private by Request.

Eddie McGurn, Derrycree, Derrylin, Co Fermanagh

Eddie McGurn, Derrycree, Derrylin, Monday 26 June 2017, peacefully, brother of John Francis and Rosina. Funeral Mass this morning, Thursday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Teemore followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.