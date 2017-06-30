Leitrim deaths - June 30, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Very Rev. George Canon Balfe, Longford Road, Rooskey, Co Leitrim / Co Longford

Predeceased by his brother Joe and sisters Mary and Patsy. He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, brother Owen, sisters Lilly (Brangan), Sheila (Norris), Teresa (Dooner) and Maeve, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, fellow priests and The Bishop of Ardagh and Clonmacoise, The Most Reverend Francis Duffy, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Saturday, July 1 from 5pm until 8pm, followed by removal to St. Mel’s Cathedral, arriving at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 3pm, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society. House private please.



Liam Molloy, Dalton Terrace, Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon

Predeceased by his son David. Deeply mourned by his wife Winnie, son Billy, daughters Christine and Michelle, brother Raymond (Ennis), grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Liam will repose in The Sharkey Funeral Home, Ballaghaderreen on Saturday evening, July 1 from 5pm. Removal at 6.45pm to St. Nathy’s Cathedral arriving at 7pm. Mass on Sunday at 12noon, followed by interment in Kilcolman Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation or Mayo/Roscommon Hospice Palliative Care Services. c/o Sharkey Funeral Directors.

Patricia (Paddy) McGowan, Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim



The Death has occurred of Patricia (Paddy) Mc Gowan Kiltyclogher Co Leitrim peacefully at St Phelims Nursing Home, Dromhair. Sadly missed by her brother Dennis, nieces and nephews. Reposing at St Phelims Nursing Home today, Friday 30th from 4-5pm followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Kiltyclogher arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 1 at 11am. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.