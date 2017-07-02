Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, July 2, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Very Rev. George Canon Balfe, Longford Road, Rooskey, Co Leitrim / Co Longford

Predeceased by his brother Joe and sisters Mary and Patsy. He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, brother Owen, sisters Lilly (Brangan), Sheila (Norris), Teresa (Dooner) and Maeve, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, fellow priests and The Bishop of Ardagh and Clonmacoise, The Most Reverend Francis Duffy, relatives, neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 3pm St. Mel’s Cathedral, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

Geraldine Healy (née Corcoran), Carrowkeel, Castlebaldwin, Sligo



Healy (nee Corcoran) Carrowkeel, Castlebaldwin, Co. Sligo. June 29th 2017 (Suddenly) Geraldine, loving wife of the late Michael, Sadly missed by her loving son Padraig, daughters Mary (Mc Hale), Breedge (Toh), Carmel (Taheny) and Nancy (Reynolds), brother Paul Corcoran, sister Ena O Rourke, sister in law, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, family and friends. Mass of the Resurrection on Sunday at Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballinafad at 1.30pm, followed by burial in Ballyrush Cemetery.