Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, July 4, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area.

Vincent Moran, Drumkeelanbeg, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Vincent Moran, Drumkeelanbeg, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. 2nd July 2017 peacefully at his residence. Predeceased by his daughter Myra Flynn, deeply regretted by his wife Nancy, son Joe, daughters Noreen McNabola, Josephine McTigue, Teresa Keaney and sister Sr. Teresa Moran, Marist Sisters, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence today, Tuesday, from 12 noon to 9pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am to St Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo with burial afterwards to Drumshanbo New Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to North West Hospice.

Christina Donnelly, Cloonsilla, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



Peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham. She will be sadly missed by her sister's Mary Burke, Mullingar, and Teresa Ryan, Tarbert, nephew, nieces, brother-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Tuesday July 4th, from 6pm, followed by Removal at 7.30pm to St. Brigid's Church, Dangan, to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday July 5th at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Clooncraff Cemetery.