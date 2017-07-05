Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday, July 5 - updated

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area.

Gillian Conboy (née Courtney), Lisdadnan, Mohill, Leitrim

Gillian Conboy (Nee Courtney), Lisdadnan, Mohill, Co Leitrim, July 4th 2017, peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, husband Josie, daughter Bridget, sons Shane and Nathan, grandchildren Clodagh, Shonagh, Aodhán, Éalagh, son-in-law Shane, sisters Susan, Sally, Maria, brothers Kevin, Percy, Colin, Uncle Eamon Courtney (Kells), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at the residence of her daughter Bridget and son-in-law Shane Kilrane, Drumboy, Mohill on Wednesday 3pm-8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday in St Patrick's Church, Mohill at 1 o' Clock. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo C/O Tully's Funeral Directors, Slatta, Kilglass, Co Roscommon or any family member. House private at all other times please. One way traffic system will be in operation. Entrance only from Ballinamore Rd and exit by Convent Lane.

Maeve Noble (née Kennedy), Churchtown, Dublin / Newtownforbes, Longford



Noble (née Kennedy) Maeve (Churchtown, Dublin and formerly Cluainithir, Newtownforbes, Co. Longford) 3rd July 2017 (peacefully) surrounded by her family, in the loving care of Breda and all the staff at Carysfort Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Pasco and loving mother of Bryan, devoted Nanny of Laura, Ciara and Rachel. She will be sadly missed by her family, daughter-in-law Gemma, sister-in-law Bernie, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Reposing today, Wednesday (5th July) at Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum from 4.30pm until 5.30pm. Removal Thursday morning (6th July) to the Church of the Good Shepherd, Churchtown arriving at 9.50am for Requiem Mass at 10.00am followed by burial in Mount Jerome Cemetery, Harold’s Cross.