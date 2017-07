Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, July 6, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Ita Beirne (née Reynolds), Ballymurray, Roscommon / Elphin, Roscommon



Peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved daughter of the late Harry and the recently deceased Sadie and sister of the late Pat. Ita will be very sadly missed by her devoted husband Seamus, daughters Fiona, Sinéad, Gráinne and Eilish, sons Alan and Ronan, grandchildren, sisters Mae, Kathleen and Bertilla, brothers Michael, Harry, Jimmy, Coman, John and Gerard, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her home in Ballymurray (F42 Y300) on Friday from 4o’c until 8o’c. Removal on Saturday to St Joseph’s Church, Kilteevan arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12.30 o’c. Burial afterwards in Kilteevan Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Roscommon Palliative Care Team.

Family time at her home on Saturday morning please. Ballymurray traffic – Please note there will be a one way system in operation, motorists are asked to follow the signs and access the Beirne home from the main Roscommon-Athlone road.

Terence 'Terry' Slark, Boley, Garadice, Bawnboy, Cavan



The death has occurred of Terence ‘Terry’ Slark, Boley, Garadice, Co. Cavan and formerly of New Haw Addlestone, Surrey, England. Suddenly at St. Luke's Hospital, Dublin on Wednesday 5th July. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, son Graham, daughter Sarah, grandson Harry, sister Sally Ann, relatives and friends.

Cremation will take place on Monday 11th July at 12.30pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St. Luke’s Hospital, Dublin c/o Mark Lawlor Undertakers.

Andrew O'Regan, Gort, Galway / Cloonfad, Co Roscommon

Formerly of Mountdelvin, Cloonfad, Co. Roscommon. Sadly missed by his loving Wife Bridget. Daughters Kathleen, Noreen, Attracta and Martina. Sons In-law Ultan and Jim. Grandchildren Ian, Grant, Yvonne, Victoria, Alecia, Conor and Cúán. Sisters In-law, Brothers In-law, Nieces, Nephews, Relatives, Neighbours and Friends.

Reposing at Monahans Funeral Home, Gort Friday evening, July 7 from 6pm with removal at 8pm to Saint Colmans Church, Gort. Funeral mass on Saturday, July 8 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired to Gort Cancer Support Centre or The Irish Kidney Association.