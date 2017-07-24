Leitrim deaths - July 24, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Molly McAllister - Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Molly McAllister (née Connolly), Pairc Fea, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at her home, on Sunday, 23rd July 2017. Formerly of Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh.

She will be sadly missed by her husband, John, her daughters Maureen and Fiona and her son Seán, her brother John Connolly, sisters-in law, brothers-in-law, daughters-in-law Yvonne and Helena, son-in-law Chris, grandchildren Ysobel, Romy, Eppie, Georgia, Sam, Elisa, Lochlainn and Iarfhlaith, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal from her home on Tuesday morning, arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore, for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery. House strictly private, please.

James (Jim) Muldoon, Corrabarrick, Keshcarrigan, Co Leitrim



James (Jim) Muldoon, Corrabarrick, Keshcarrigan, Co Leitrim, Sunday July 23rd 2017, peacefully at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Deeply regretted by his brothers Micháel, Sligo, Thomas, Canada, sisters-in-law, nephews, niece, relatives and friends. Reposing at the home of his nephew T.P. Mc Loughlin, Corrabarrick, Keshcarrigan, today, Monday, from 3pm to 6pm, followed by removal to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Foxfield at 7pm. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday followed by interment in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery.

May they rest in peace.