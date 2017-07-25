Leitrim deaths - July 25, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Peggy Morris (née Noone), Cartron, Elphin, Co Roscommon / Lucan, Co Dublin

Peacefully at Palliative Care, Harold’s Cross, Dublin. Predeceased by her husband Tim and son Michael. Treasured mother of daughters Breege (Lucan) and Hanora Murphy (Ballinrobe) and son Joe (Elphin), dear grandmother to Emer, Brona and Tadhg, daughter-in-law Liz, son-in-law Timothy and sister Phyllis (Beirne), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Thursday from 6pm with Removal at 7.30pm to The Holy Trinity Church, Kilmaryal. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Elphin. Family flowers only please. Donation in lieu, if desired, to Our Lady's Hospice or Pioneer Total Abstinence Association.

Anna Fleming (née Dalton), Proughlish, Keshcarrigan, Co Leitrim / Clonalvy, Co Meath

Anna Fleming (Nee Dalton) Proughlish, Keshcarrigan, Ck-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim and formerly of Clonalvy, Co Meath, Monday, July 24, suddenly at her home. Beloved wife of Thomas and loving mother of Maureen, Thomas, Stephen and Ian. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Lucy, Aaron, Connor and Katie, daughters in law, son in law, sisters, brother in law, sisters in law, relatives and friends Rest In Peace. Reposing at her home today, Tuesday from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St Brigids Church Drumcong for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in new cemetery Drumcong. House private on Wednesday morning please.



Lena MacHale (née Ferguson) Carrick Road, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim / Ballinasloe, Co Galway

Mac Hale (nee Ferguson) Lena, July 24, 2017, Carrick Road, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim and late of Ramore, Killimor, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway. After a long illness, bravely borne with great dignity, surrounded by her loving family at Northwest Hospice, Sligo. Deeply mourned by her loving husband John, daughters Joan, Tania and her son Eoin, son’s in-law Brian and Paddy, grandchildren John, Martha and Pixie. Sadly missed by her mother Mary (Maidie), sisters Gretta, Josie, Janie, Nora and Mary, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family, neighbours, and friends. (Predeceased by her sister Dympna and father Patrick). Reposing at her residence from 2pm to 6pm today, Tuesday, July 25. House private from 6pm with removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo to arrive at 8pm. Requiem Mass at 1pm on Wednesday, July 26 followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo.

May they all rest in peace.